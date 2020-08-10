Creaticity launches first-of-its-kind phygital furniture and decor mall

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Everyone is getting used to the new normal. This means work cannot stop, shopping cannot stop and making homes more aesthetic and functional can also not stop. To make life easier, to make shopping as "near zero contact'' as possible and to make shopping for home furnishing and decoration such as furniture and furnishings even more exciting, Creaticity, Pune launches a First-of-its-kind online platform www.creaticityonline.com arguably the first organized furniture mall to go completely online.

In other words, a physical mall that is also a digital mall, exclusively for furniture, furnishings, home decor and home styling is now available to the people of Pune to begin with. The Digital Launch of India's first phygital eCommerce marketplace mall specifically in the Home & Decor category took place recently. In the backdrop of the launch, an insightful webinar on HOMEBOUND, a new normal of living had four thought leaders and industry captains share their rich insights around adaptability and innovation in the present context.

The Guests of honour and dignitaries for the evening were Aparna Piramal Raje - Columnist & Author, Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman - 5F World & Pune City Connect, Govind Shrikhande - Mentor & Ex-MD Shoppers Stop and Pratap Jadhav, Immediate Past President - Institute of Indian Interior Designers. In addition, several brand partners of Creaticity, designers and stakeholders of the industry also graced the occasion. Creaticity which has been dedicated to all things HOME at their uniquely designed Pune mall for over a decade now is making its digital commerce foray. The eCommerce Launch was convened by Mr. Mahesh M. CEO-Creaticity.

"There had been a conscious effort to adopt technology and move towards omnichannel retailing since the last two years. Already, two phases of this journey were activated a couple of years back including techno-malling initiatives such as interactive touch kiosks, beacon-based solutions and a knowledge-based mobile app for engaging better with customers. The e-com initiative takes us one more step closer to our customers in offering them a seamless shopping experience, which is the fruit of integrating technology with the physical mall." He added that "Customers can now combine the best of physical benefits such as the touch/feel experience of products and seeking expert advice from the salespeople along with digital benefits of comfort, convenience, ease of buying and payments to name a few," said Mahesh. M said, while speaking during the launch. While we are all coming to terms with living life in the new normal, we are strongly realising that home is where our heart is and work/eat/play/live happens much more than earlier, Creaticity is leveraging the largeness of physical touch and feel with the introduction of the eCommerce facility and taking the first mover's advantage by launching this eCommerce platform which will host 4000 products, 20 product categories and 40 brands to begin with, The brands/sellers on this portal are a combination of many brands housed inside Creaticity and several reputed national and regional brands in the furniture and home decor space.

"This eCommerce portal which is the first of its kind in India by a physical mall in the Home & Decor category is the need of the hour and there are several distinctive features namely (1) customers can visually have a physical walk through in our Mall and individual stores, (2) They will have options of zooming into a particular product for checking out the finer details for visualization purposes. (3) live chat and video calls by appointment add depth to knowledge sharing and personal touch. The entire process of visiting the stores virtually, to evaluating products, finalizing the order and safe packaged delivery of the products will be taken care of in alliance with the sellers. In other words, it would be a start to end solution from easy browsing to virtually visiting physical stores, to video consultation with sales teams for advice on products to placing orders. Simultaneously, customers also have the choice of visiting Creaticity ,arguably India's first and finest home destination in a completely sanitized environment, to touch and feel products and interact personally with the retailers and make an informed choice to make their homes an abode of comfort, aesthetics and functionality," said Mahesh. M, CEO Creaticity. Festivities and special occasions are around the corner, people will want to shop to furnish, decorate their homes and buy gifts for their loved ones. What better way than to be safe and sit in the comfort of your house with your entire family and visit our eCommerce portal and purchase everything you want right from a small table lamp, to a sofa set, or a dining set or a wardrobe.

Our online experts will be there to help you through your selection and hand-hold you through the entire process. so, combine the heart of physical and the head of digital to get a complete personalised experience with Creaticity, Pune. The vowels of the new voyage for Creaticity are #adapt #empathise #innovate #own #understand and deliver a superior customer experience to truly be a first among equals.

