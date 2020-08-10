Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akzo Nobel India posts Q1 net loss at  Rs 20 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 57.14 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, Akzo Nobel said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was down 64.08 per cent to Rs 258.50 crore as against Rs 719.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:49 IST
Akzo Nobel India posts Q1 net loss at  Rs 20 cr

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.26 crore for the June quarter due to lower volume and demand impacted by lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 57.14 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, Akzo Nobel said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was down 64.08 per cent to Rs 258.50 crore as against Rs 719.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. “Revenue from operations at Rs 258.5 crores declined by 64 per cent over the previous year, mainly due to shutdown until mid-May in most parts of the country and a gradual revival since then,” said AkzoNobel India in an earning statement.

Akzo Nobel total expenses were at Rs 291.57 crore during the first quarter of 2020-21 as against Rs 639.04 crore in the year-ago period. Commenting on the performance, AkzoNobel India managing director Rajiv Rajgopal said: “Business came to a standstill in April due to a complete lockdown, the partial resumption in May and Unlock 1.0 being announced in June. Demand from automotive, infrastructure, oil and gas and construction segments were heavily impacted.” During the quarter, AkzoNobel India has achieved a significant reduction in operating costs which led to a resumption of profits in June, it added.  “We will continue to manage the uncertain environment and volatility with a focus on costs and driving recovery in the build-up to the festive season,” the company said.

Shares of Akzo Nobel India Ltd settled at Rs 1,883.00 on BSE, down 1.83 per cent over previous close..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Race in Mauritius to empty oil tanker before it breaks up

Urgent efforts increased in Mauritius on Monday to empty a stranded Japanese ship of an estimated 2,500 tons of oil before the vessel breaks up and increases the contamination of the islands once-pristine coastline. Already more than 1,000 ...

Putin pushes for more integration with Belarus after election unrest

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he wanted neighbouring Belarus to reactivate stalled plans for more integration with Russia after a contested election win left Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, an on-off Russian ally, on the d...

South Indian Bank to set up non-financial subsidiary

The Kerala-based South Indian Bank on Monday said it has obtained in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India RBI to set up a wholly owned non- financial subsidiary. The subsidiary would commence operations once the bank completes ...

Trump trails Biden in two key battleground states: Opinion poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by as much as six percentage points in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, two battleground states the Republican leader had won in the last election, according to a new op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020