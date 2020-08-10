Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi issues guidelines to help trustees of MFs in monitoring AMCs' activities 

The new guidelines will come into force from October 1, the regulator said in a circular. Under mutual fund norms, trustees are required to obtain internal audit reports at regular intervals from independent auditors appointed by them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:16 IST
Sebi issues guidelines to help trustees of MFs in monitoring AMCs' activities 

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Monday came out with a framework that provides administrative assistance to trustees of mutual funds in monitoring various activities of asset management companies (AMCs). The new guidelines will come into force from October 1, the regulator said in a circular.

Under mutual fund norms, trustees are required to obtain internal audit reports at regular intervals from independent auditors appointed by them. The regulator, in 2000, had put in place guidelines that included appointing independent auditors for trustees to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

In addition to these, Sebi has now decided that trustees will appoint a dedicated officer having professional qualification and minimum 5 years of experience in finance and financial services related field. The officer so appointed will be the employee of trustees and directly report to them.

The scope of work for the officer will be specified by trustees from time to time to support the role and responsibilities of the trustees. The officer will accordingly assist the trustees and discharge the activities assigned to him.

"The said officer shall be treated as access person," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noted. Further, trustees will have standing arrangements with independent firms for special purpose audit and/or to seek legal advice in case of any requirement as identified and whenever considered necessary.

The expenditure incurred for this will be charged under the clause  of "fees and expenses of trustees" under the mutual fund norms. The decision has been taken after receiving feedback from stakeholders.

Sebi said the trustees will, however, continue to be liable for discharge of various fiduciary responsibilities as cast upon them..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as Trump signs virus relief orders; more stimulus in focus

Wall Street indexes opened a touch higher on Monday after President Donald Trump signed executive orders over the weekend to support the countrys economy through the coronavirus crisis until more concrete stimulus could be passed. The SP 50...

Jammu industrialists seek intervention of Lt Guv in saving MSME sector in J&K

A Jammu-based industry association on Monday sought the intervention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to safeguard the badly-hit MSME sector in the union territory. We request Lt Governor for his kind intervention to save the MSME sector, bein...

2009 contempt case: Needs to examine whether corruption comment per se amount to contempt, says SC

Eds Adding more details New Delhi, Aug 10 PTI The Supreme Court on Monday said further hearing was required in the 2009 criminal contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal to examine whether commen...

Transporters launch 3-day 'token transportation lockdown' in MP

Transporters apex body AIMTC on Monday launched a three day token transportation lockdown in Madhya Pradesh in protest against hardships faced by truckers in the state. The All India Motor Transport Congress AIMTC represents about 95 lakh t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020