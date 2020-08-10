Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt abolishes Cotton Advisory Board; notifies change in status of textiles research associations

"In consonance with the Government of India vision of 'Minimum Government and Maximum Governance', a leaner Government Machinery and the need for systematic rationalization of Government bodies, the Government of India has abolished Cotton Advisory Board with effect from the date of issue of this resolution," the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:21 IST
Govt abolishes Cotton Advisory Board; notifies change in status of textiles research associations

Days after disbanding the handloom, powerloom and handicrafts boards, the textiles ministry has abolished another advisory body -- the Cotton Advisory Board -- and notified that all eight Textiles Research Associations have ceased to be 'affiliated bodies' of the ministry. In separate gazette notifications regarding the two decisions, the textiles ministry highlighted the "need for systematic rationalization of government bodies". "In consonance with the Government of India vision of 'Minimum Government and Maximum Governance', a leaner Government Machinery and the need for systematic rationalization of Government bodies, the Government of India has abolished Cotton Advisory Board with effect from the date of issue of this resolution," the ministry said.  The Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) is a representative body of government agencies, growers, industry and trade. It advises the government on matters pertaining to production, consumption and marketing of cotton. It also provides a forum for liaison among the cotton textile mill industry, growers, the cotton trade and the government. The ministry also notified that Textiles Research Associations (TRAs) shall hereafter be 'approved bodies' for conducting testing, research and developmental activities related to the textiles sector. Any disposal/sale/transfer of assets created out of the central government grant shall require prior specific approval of the ministry, the notification on TRAs said.  It further said officials of the Ministry of Textiles are hereby withdrawn from the Governing Bodies of these TRAs. "All Textiles Research Associations (TRAs) do hereby cease to be 'affiliated bodies' of the Ministry of Textiles," it said. The eight associations are -- Ahmedabad Textile Industry's Research Association; Bombay Textile Research Association in Mumbai; Northern India Textile Research Association, Ghaziabad; South India Textile Research Association, Coimbatore; Synthetic & Art Silk Mills' Research Association, Mumbai; Man-Made Textile Research Association, Surat; Wool Research Association, Thane; and Indian Jute Industries' Research Association, Kolkata.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Havana, the 'Paris of the Caribbean,' gets its own Eiffel Tower

Havana was once dubbed the Paris of the Caribbean for its beautiful architecture, vibrant arts scene, and flourishing nightlife. Now it even has its own Eiffel Tower. The illuminated four-meter 13-ft high replica by Cuban blacksmith Jorge E...

Dry dock project at Cochin Shipyard: Actual date of completion revised to Dec 2022

The actual date of completion for the dry dock project at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd has been revised to December 2022, owing to various factors, the ship builder said on Monday. The actual completion date of setting up of dry dock at the exis...

Congress, NCP talk of homecoming of leaders who joined BJP

Some Maharashtra Congress leaders who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Assembly election may return to the party fold, state minister Ashok Chavan said on Monday. Congress ally, the NCP, also claimed its former MLAs, who ahead of the po...

Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,056 to 72,120; 20 die

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 72,120 while 20 people died, including 8 in Surat, the state Health department said. The cumulative number of fatalities in the state now stands at 2,674, it sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020