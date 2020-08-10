Govt abolishes Cotton Advisory Board; notifies change in status of textiles research associations

Days after disbanding the handloom, powerloom and handicrafts boards, the textiles ministry has abolished another advisory body -- the Cotton Advisory Board -- and notified that all eight Textiles Research Associations have ceased to be 'affiliated bodies' of the ministry. In separate gazette notifications regarding the two decisions, the textiles ministry highlighted the "need for systematic rationalization of government bodies". "In consonance with the Government of India vision of 'Minimum Government and Maximum Governance', a leaner Government Machinery and the need for systematic rationalization of Government bodies, the Government of India has abolished Cotton Advisory Board with effect from the date of issue of this resolution," the ministry said. The Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) is a representative body of government agencies, growers, industry and trade. It advises the government on matters pertaining to production, consumption and marketing of cotton. It also provides a forum for liaison among the cotton textile mill industry, growers, the cotton trade and the government. The ministry also notified that Textiles Research Associations (TRAs) shall hereafter be 'approved bodies' for conducting testing, research and developmental activities related to the textiles sector. Any disposal/sale/transfer of assets created out of the central government grant shall require prior specific approval of the ministry, the notification on TRAs said. It further said officials of the Ministry of Textiles are hereby withdrawn from the Governing Bodies of these TRAs. "All Textiles Research Associations (TRAs) do hereby cease to be 'affiliated bodies' of the Ministry of Textiles," it said. The eight associations are -- Ahmedabad Textile Industry's Research Association; Bombay Textile Research Association in Mumbai; Northern India Textile Research Association, Ghaziabad; South India Textile Research Association, Coimbatore; Synthetic & Art Silk Mills' Research Association, Mumbai; Man-Made Textile Research Association, Surat; Wool Research Association, Thane; and Indian Jute Industries' Research Association, Kolkata.