Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches drug to treat ear infections in US

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched a generic version of Ciprodex, used to treat ear infections, in the US market. The newly launched product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Ciprodex (ciprofloxacin 0.3% and dexamethasone 0.1%) Otic Suspension, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). This first-to-market generic product illustrates the firm’s continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients, said Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

“At the same time, this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the depth of our portfolio with our first otic suspension dosage form,” he added. Quoting IQVIA Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the Ciprodex brand had US sales of approximately USD 453 million for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2020. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 1.07 per cent lower at Rs 4,642.55 apiece on BSE.