JSW Steel production up 9 pc in July at 12.46 lakh tonnes

JSW Steel, the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group, on Tuesday reported crude steel production of 12.46 lakh tonnes in July, up 9 per cent from 11.44 lakh tonnes in the previous month. In July last year, however, it had recorded crude steel production of 13.17 lakh tonnes, it said in a statement. The average capacity utilisation was 83 per cent as against 76 per cent in June.

The production of long rolled products increased by 46 per cent to 2.4 lakh tonnes in July from 1.65 lakh tonnes in June while the production of flat-rolled products totalled 9.4 lakh tonnes, up 17 per cent from 8.04 lakh tonnes. In July last year, the production of flat-rolled products was 9.08 lakh tonnes and the production of long rolled products was 3.16 lakh tonnes.

JSW Steel is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years. (ANI)