Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yokohama India doubles capacity at Bahadurgarh plant to 1.6 million tyres

Yokohama India has begun commercial production at the Bahadurgarh plant in Haryana after the completion of second phase expansion, doubling the manufacturing capacity to 1.6 million tyres per year.

ANI | Bahadurgarh (Haryana) | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:06 IST
Yokohama India doubles capacity at Bahadurgarh plant to 1.6 million tyres
The Japanese tyre maker began India operations in 2014. Image Credit: ANI

Yokohama India has begun commercial production at the Bahadurgarh plant in Haryana after the completion of second phase expansion, doubling the manufacturing capacity to 1.6 million tyres per year. The Japanese tyre maker began India operations in 2014 with an initial capacity of 0.7 million tyres per year.

"In response to the increasing demand for Yokohama tyres and keeping in mind the projected market growth, we decided to double our domestic manufacturing capacities," said Vice Chairman Anil Gupta. "It has happened at an opportune time as restrictions on import of tyres have been announced by the government. The decision is in line with the government's clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat."

From the drawing board to the dealer shops, the new phase two facility of Yokohama India is fully equipped to meet the market needs, he added. With the technological expertise from the parent company in Japan, Yokohama will now mass manufacture its extremely popular Geolandar A/T along with Geolandar SUV, BluEarth-RV02 at this modern facility. Several new offerings are also on the anvil to meet the changing needs of Indian motorists.

"The development also creates more job opportunities locally. The Bahadurgarh plant has over 500 employees. With increased production, we see the number going over 700," said Gupta. Globally, Yokohama supplies tyres to many renowned car manufacturers like Audi, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Suzuki and Toyota in addition to selling them in the replacement market. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

After 102 days, New Zealand reports one new COVID-19 case

New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the number of active cases in the country at 22, all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, according to the countrys health ministry. It has been 102 days since the la...

Logistics, IT, Media professionals most anxious about returning to work: Survey

Logistics, information technology and media professionals were seen wary about returning to the physical workplace, a survey conducted by online professional network LinkedIn said. Findings state that 46 per cent of professionals from Recre...

1,341 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha

As many as 1,341 new COVID-19 cases and 1,236 recoveries were reported in Odisha, said the State Government on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 48,796, including 15,427 active cases and 33,020 recoverie...

Soccer-Fulham reaping benefit of huge investment in squad: Khan

Fulham has a squad capable of staying up in the Premier League next season and does not need to spend heavily in the transfer market to be competitive, the clubs director Tony Khan said. Fulham was relegated from Englands top flight at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020