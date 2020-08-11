Left Menu
Development News Edition

China auto sales rise in July, as market regains momentum

China's auto sales rose by 16.4% in July over a year earlier to 2.1 million units in a sign of sustained recovery for the industry's biggest global market, an industry group said on Tuesday.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:28 IST
China auto sales rise in July, as market regains momentum
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's auto sales rose by 16.4% in July over a year earlier to 2.1 million units in a sign of sustained recovery for the industry's biggest global market, an industry group said on Tuesday. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported that sales of passenger cars jumped 8.5% from a year earlier to 1.67 million.

In the first seven months of the year, passenger vehicle sales tumbled 18.4% from a year earlier, to 9.5 million, the CAAM said, as many cities in China imposed wide shutdowns during the first quarter to battle the new coronavirus pandemic. Demand already was weak before the pandemic hit, due to consumer jitters over a slowing economy and trade tensions with Washington. Sales fell 9.6% last year, the second straight annual decline. But customers appear to have returned to showrooms, looking for deals.

"The trend is good after recovering momentum in the second quarter of the year," the group said in a statement. Weakness in the China market has hurt global automakers that are looking to China to propel sales growth.

It also squeezes cash flow at a time when global and Chinese brands are spending billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles under pressure to meet government sales quotas. Demand for electric vehicles weakened last year after Beijing reduced subsidies that helped to make China their biggest market, accounting for half of global sales.

But in July sales of gasoline-electric hybrid and pure-electric vehicles rebounded, jumping 19.3% to 98,000 units. Still, in the first seven months of the year, sales slumped 32.8% to 486,000. Sales of commercial vehicles surged 59.4% from a year earlier, to 447,000, led by trucks. In the first seven months of the year, sales climbed 14.3% from a year earlier to 2.8 million.

SUV sales in July rose 14% from a year earlier while sales of sedans rose 4.6%. China's market is still dominated mainly by foreign brands. Sales of Chinese vehicle models rose 4.5% in July from a year ago to 585,000 units. They had an overall market share of 35.1%, down slightly from a year earlier.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Kelly Clarkson stepping in for recovering Simon Cowell as guest judge on 'America's Got Talent'

As Simon Cowell recuperates from a complex back surgery, singer Kelly Clarkson will fill in for the music mogul as guest judge on the NBC reality show Americas Got Talent AGT. Cowell, 60, underwent a gruelling five-hour operation following ...

Rajasthan BJP postpones legislature party meeting

Amid the political developments in Rajasthan, the state BJP unit on Tuesday postponed its legislature party meeting planned for the day. The BJP asked its legislators to come to its Jaipur party headquarters on Thursday insteadThe party ha...

Our experience so far is that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are most effective weapons against COVID-19: PM Modi.

Our experience so far is that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are most effective weapons against COVID-19 PM Modi....

Gaurav Khanna appointed CFO of IndInfravit Trust

IndInfravit Trust on Tuesday said it has appointed Gaurav Khanna as Chief Financial Officer CFO. His appointment follows resignation of Mathew George from the post earlier this month.The Board of LTIDPL IndvIT Services Ltd the Investment M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020