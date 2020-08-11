Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe near 3-week high as auto, travel shares surge

European stocks hit a near three-week high on Tuesday as automakers gained on a surge in China sales numbers, with hopes of a steady economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis boosting global sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.6%, led again by a rally in sectors more exposed to economic swings like travel and leisure, miners and energy firms .

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:14 IST
Europe near 3-week high as auto, travel shares surge

European stocks hit a near three-week high on Tuesday as automakers gained on a surge in China sales numbers, with hopes of a steady economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis boosting global sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.6%, led again by a rally in sectors more exposed to economic swings like travel and leisure, miners and energy firms . Automakers surged 3.1% after data showed China's auto sales climbed 16.4% in July, the fourth straight month of gains as the world's biggest vehicle market comes off lows hit during coronavirus lockdown.

Improving economic data in Europe, hopes of more stimulus and a vaccine for the COVID-19 have put the STOXX 600 on course for strong gains in August despite souring U.S.-China relations and uncertainty over the 2020 U.S. presidential election. "There has been a decent tick-up in economic growth momentum, and earnings for some of the cyclical sectors have come in better than expected," said Paul Danis, chief global strategist at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin.

"There is a good reason to believe that some of the beaten-down value names could pick up. But it does make sense to have bias for the mega-cap growth names." Positive earnings also added to the mood, with German online fashion retailer Zalando SE rising 3.4% after reporting a more than doubling of sales on its site.

Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh, whose shares have more than doubled in value this year, rose 2.8% after it raised its full-year guidance. Investors globally took heart from signs that the latest U.S.-China sparring appears not to have spilled over into their trade deal and continued to expect additional U.S. fiscal stimulus.

UK's FTSE 100 climbed 1.8% even as data showed the number of people in work in Britain fell by 220,000 in the three months to June, the most since 2009. Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels gained 3.5% as it saw some "very early" signs of a recovery in demand, but its profit slumped 82% in the first half of 2020.

Domino's Pizza Group slipped 1.9% as a fall in overall orders and the additional costs of cooking and delivering its pizzas safely hurt its first-half operating earnings.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will license new Mediterranean areas this month

Turkey will issue seismic exploration and drilling licenses in new areas of the eastern Mediterranean by the end of August and continue its operations in the region, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, amid tensions with Gree...

CamCom AI revolutionizes defect and damage assessment in auto industry

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 11 ANINewsVoir CamCom.ai, an AI platform for Quality Assurance, are the pioneers of defect and damage assessment solutions in the automotive industry. Their new solution provides contactless, objective, and co...

2 Nigerians arrested with 14.5 grams cocaine in Bengaluru

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested on Monday and 14.5 grams cocaine was recovered from them, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru. The arrest and recovery was made by the Anti-Narcotics Wing in Agrahara ...

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 daysArdern said A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020