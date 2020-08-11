Left Menu
Development News Edition

China outstanding total social financing rises 12.9% y/y at end-July

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:21 IST
China outstanding total social financing rises 12.9% y/y at end-July
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 273.33 trillion yuan ($39.32 trillion) at the end of July, up 12.9% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In July, TSF fell to 1.69 trillion yuan from 3.43 trillion yuan in June. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected July TSF of 1.85 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.9516 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran sentences 2 men to prison over spying for Israel, West

Two Iranians have been sentenced to 10-year prison terms on charges of spying for Israel, Germany and Britain, the website of the countrys judiciary reported on Tuesday. The report quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili identified...

Sherlock Holmes 3: Release possible in Dec 2021, will Michael Fassbender make an entry?

Sherlock Holmes 3 is always a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for the last nine years. The previous movie titled Sherlock Holmes A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics. The remarkable success of the second ...

Gujarat: Leopard kills girl in Dahod district

A 7-year-old girl has been mauled to death by a leopard near Sangasar village in Gujarats Dahod district, a forest official said on Tuesday. This is the third such incident in the region in less than a month, he said.The big cat dragged the...

2 Nigerians arrested with 14.5 grams cocaine in Bengaluru

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested on Monday and 14.5 grams cocaine was recovered from them, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru. The arrest and recovery was made by the Anti-Narcotics Wing in Agrahara ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020