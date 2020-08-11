FUN88 Associates with Caribbean Premier League 2020

The collaboration will build intensified global engagement amongst cricket-fanatics New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The newest edition of Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will engage cricket enthusiasts from all across the world in a competitive tournament featuring cricketers with international fame. Adding more value to the championship, Fun88, a leading online gaming operator, is proud to be the official partner of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). A 30-day T20 cricket tournament combined with the vibrancy of a global sports fest will offer a one-of-its-kind opportunity to the patrons to engage in the championship deeply and simultaneously escalate their fun quotient in these stressful times. CPL is known as one of the best cricket leagues in the world and it further features world-renowned cricket teams such as Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs.

Fun88 Spokesperson said, "We are delighted to partner with Caribbean Premier League that has the same ethos as us. We believe in collaborating and promoting sports leagues across all formats and geographies and this partnership will deliver that message across the world. Cricket is a well-loved sport in many of our target markets and with this long-term association, it would elevate and cement our presence and sports offerings in these markets." Jamie Stewart, Commercial Director of CPL, said, "It's a great pleasure to welcome Fun88 as Hero CPL partners. With these great sites, fans around the world can ramp up the excitement levels and have opportunities to win big." The CPL gets underway behind closed doors in Trinidad & Tobago on 18 August and will see 33 matches being played at two venues in the country. The 6 teams who will be competing for the 2020 title will include current champions Barbados Tridents along with Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Fun88 provides one of the widest ranges of sports markets, lines and odds to the sports enthusiast. With customer satisfaction and entertainment at its core, it innovates a holistic experience via the latest technologies and offers games with impeccable and personalized customer service. About The Hero Caribbean Premier League First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic Cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of 312 million during the 2019 season to make it one of the fastest-growing leagues in world cricket. In 2019 the tournament made a positive economic impact across the Caribbean of US$136 million. Barbados Tridents are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs. The 2020 tournament will take place in Trinidad & Tobago between 18 August and 10 September 2020.