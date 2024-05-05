'Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' commences production

Dharma Productions has announced that the shooting for ''Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'', starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, is underway.

Also starring Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi and Rohit Saraf, the romantic-comedy is written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of ''Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'' and ''Badrinath Ki Dulhania'' fame.

''Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'' will hit the screens on April 18, 2025.

Dharma Productions shared the filming update on its official X Instagram page on Saturday.

''Love, laughter and family - Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari's heartwarming journey with their family begins today. #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025! #SSKTK @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @varundvn @janhvikapoor @sanyamalhotra_ @rohitsaraf @manieshpaul @marijkedesouza @ipritamofficial @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_entertainment,'' the post read.

''Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'' also stars Maniesh Paul. Pritam has composed the film's soundtrack which will have songs penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Khaitan is also backing ''Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'' via his Mentor Disciple Films.

