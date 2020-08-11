LOTS Wholesale Solutions Completes 2 Years of Operations in India; Celebrates DOSTI KE DO SAAL

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India To commemorate its 2-year journey in India, LOTS Wholesale Solutions, a part of the USD 65 billion Charoen Pokphand Group (“CP Group”) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siam Makro Public Company Limited (“Siam Makro”) is all set to celebrate “DOSTI KE DO SAAL” with over 1,50,000 registered members across 3 stores in Delhi NCR. The festivities will continue for a month, beginning from 1st to 31st August. Through its course in India, LOTS has remained focused on providing a one-stop-shop solution for its valued members. With the utmost attention to safety and stringent measures taken at the stores, LOTS has rolled out “DOSTI KE DO SAAL” campaign, which focuses on maximising profit for customers and celebrating the bond of friendship and trust on every purchase. As part of this campaign, LOTS has planned exciting deals for its customers, including lucky draws that will take place every Sunday every 2 hours at all its stores and winners will stand a chance to win exciting hampers worth Rs. 4,000 and more. To provide maximum benefits to the members and make their savings even bigger, LOTS will be providing over 350 Yellow Coupons offers for the entire month which guarantees extra savings for members.

Commenting on the journey, Mr. Tanit Chearavanont, Managing Director, LOTS Wholesale Solutions said, “We are overwhelmed with the response received from our members and the trust that they have shown in LOTS. Our growth has been steady, owing to increased collaborations with businesses/retailers and Kirana store owners. For our second anniversary celebration we extend our gratitude to our members and through our special offerings, we look forward to cherish the strong bond of trust and friendship developed over the period with our members.” About LOTS Wholesale Solutions LOTS Wholesale Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siam Makro Public Company Limited (via CP Wholesale India Pvt. Ltd.), was established in January 2017 in India and operates through 3 stores in Delhi NCR. Siam Makro is Thailand’s leading Cash & Carry operator in wholesale for professional business operators. The company’s focus in India is on meeting the needs of business customers’ and ensuring their satisfaction through the provision of a wide range of products to its members which include retailers, hotels, restaurants, caterers, service business operators, government agencies, hospitals and education institutions. About Siam Makro Siam Makro Public Company Limited, part of the CP Group, operates under the brand name ‘Makro’. Established in 1988, Makro offers a range of food and non-food items at wholesale prices to over 3 million registered members in Thailand. Employing over 15,000 people, Makro currently owns and manages 131 stores in Thailand and Cambodia. The company has engaged in import, export and distribution of quality products in Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE and Vietnam through its subsidiaries and other relevant businesses.

About Charoen Pokphand Group Founded in 1921 as a seed trading store for Thai farmers, the Charoen Pokphand Group has grown over the years into an integrated food production, distribution and retail business. Today considered one of Thailand's largest private company and one of the world's largest conglomerates, it is headquartered in Bangkok, with interests spanning across agribusiness and food, retail and distribution, telecommunications, plastics, automotive, pharmaceutical, property and financial investments. PWR PWR