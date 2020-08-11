SIBM Pune and Swansea University UK jointly host an international webinar

The use of the internet and social media have changed consumer behavior and the ways in which companies conduct their business. Social and digital marketing offers significant opportunities to organizations through lower costs, improved brand awareness, and increased sales. However, significant challenges exist from negative electronic word-of-mouth as well as intrusive and irritating online brand presence.

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune a constituted of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) along with Swansea University, United Kingdom jointly hosted an international webinar on the topic 'Setting the Future of Digital and Social Media Marketing Research: Perspectives and Research Propositions'. The webinar went live on YouTube on 10th August 2020. The webinar was supported by the International Journal of Information Management and Digital Marketing and Analytics (Special Interest Group) of the Academy of Marketing.

This international webinar brought together the collective insight from several leading experts on issues relating to digital and social media marketing. The experts' perspectives (drawing upon arguments and discussion presented in a recent article by Dwivedi et al., 2020-https://tinyurl.com/y562ce9w) offered a detailed narrative on key aspects of this important topic as well as perspectives on more specific issues including artificial intelligence, augmented reality marketing, digital content management, mobile marketing, and advertising, B2B marketing, electronic word of mouth and ethical issues therein. This international webinar would offer insights to both researchers and practitioners in the form of challenges and opportunities and also highlighted the limitations within the current research and research gaps. Professor of Digital Marketing and Innovation and Director of Emerging Markets Research Centre (EMaRC) & Co-Director of Research School of Management, Swansea University, Bay Campus UK along with Prof. Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman Director SIBM Pune and Dean Faculty of Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) were the chairs for the International webinar.

Prof Yogesh Dwivedi delivered the welcome address and Dr. Raman gave the opening remarks. Prof. Sandeep Bhattacharya from SIBM Pune was the anchor for the webinar and engaged in discussion with all the speakers. The speakers for the webinar were from universities across the globe including Dr Anabel Gutierrez, Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing, University of Kent, UK; Dr Jenna Jacobson, Asst Professor of Retail Management, Ryerson University, Canada; Prof Varsha Jain, Professor of lntegrated Marketing Communication, MICA, lndia ; Dr Brendan James Keegan, Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing, Manchester Metropolitan University, UK ; Prof Hajer Kefi Professor of MIS & Digital Marketing, Paris School of Business, France ; Dr Hatice Kizgin, Senior Lecturer & Associate Dean, University of Bradford, UK ; Dr Anjala S. Krishen, Professor of Marketing and Director of MBA Programs ; University of Nevada, Las Vegas USA ; Dr. Emmanuel Mogaji Lecturer in Advertising and Marketing Communications, University of Greenwich, UK ; Dr Mohammad Rahman Associate Professor of Marketing, Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, USA ; Prof Nripendra P Rana Professor in Digital Marketing, University of Bradford, UK ; Dr Sanchayan Sengupta Assistant Professor of Marketing, ESSCA School of Management, France ; Dr Teck Ming (Terence) Tan Assistant Professor of Marketing, Oulu Business School, University of Oulu, Finland ; Dr Laurie Hughes Lecturer in Strategic Operations, School of Management, Swansea University, UK. The Public Relation team of symbiosis also gave pre-event publicity for the event which helped in attracting participants from Australia Bangladesh Canada China Egypt Finland, France, India, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The webinar gave food for thought to the participants and also gave a lot of research ideas which could be taken by graduate management students.