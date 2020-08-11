Left Menu
Development News Edition

GeM has potential to handle transactions up to USD100 billion per annum: official

"The potential of GeM is that the platform can handle transactions worth USD 100 billion per annum, given the fact that 18 per cent to 20 per cent of the country's GDP goes into procurement expenses," he said. Kumar said that the platform has been proved to be effective for sellers as they are able to do business during COVID times.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:25 IST
GeM has potential to handle transactions up to USD100 billion per annum: official
Representative image

The Government e Marketplace (GeM), a portal floated for government offices to buy goods and services, has the potential to handle transactions up to USD 100 billion per annum, an official said on Tuesday. The portal, launched in August 2016, has so far handled transactions of Rs 1,800 crore, processing 1.5 lakh orders, he said.

Speaking at a webinar organised by ICC, GeM CEO Talleen Kumar said that the platform is a part of the 'Vocal for Local' initiative of the Centre. "The potential of GeM is that the platform can handle transactions worth USD 100 billion per annum, given the fact that 18 per cent to 20 per cent of the country's GDP goes into procurement expenses," he said.

Kumar said that the platform has been proved to be effective for sellers as they are able to do business during COVID times. The platform is a move towards transparency and has been appreciated by several other countries, he said.

"The present version of GeM will be upgraded after enhancing the system and a unified procurement system will be put in place," Kumar said. He said that vendors in the country are scattered and GeM will bring them on a single platform, adding that this will also lead to better price discovery.

Kumar said that GeM will be integrated with the railway procurement system which will make the supply chain more efficient. GeM will also use artificial intelligence and data analytics for evaluation of sellers who are coming on the platform, he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Torrential rain damages roads in Dehradun

Several roads have been damaged due to torrential rain over the last two days in Dehradun affecting the movement of vehicles from one city to the other. Police have been deployed in areas impacted by landslides to regulate the flow of traff...

Pompeo opens anti-China, anti-Russia tour in Czech Republic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the Czech Republic at the start of a four-nation tour of central and eastern Europe expected to focus on threats to the region posed by Russia and China. Amid post-election violence and concerns about...

Households' FMCG consumption in Apr-June highest in 2 years: Report

Household consumption of FMCG products in April-June 2020 was the highest in the last two years, led by personal care items, a report said. The fast-moving consumer goods FMCG industry registered a growth of 4.3 per cent in volume and 8.5...

Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies in Indore hospital

Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was being treated for COVID-19, died of a heart attack at a hospital here on Tuesday, his son Satlaj Indori said. He was 70. The poet had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he tested po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020