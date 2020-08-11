Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-U.S. producer prices rebound in July; trend remains weak amid fragile demand

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.3% in July and decrease 0.7% on a year-on-year basis. Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices increased 0.3% last month after a similar rise in June.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:31 IST
WRAPUP 2-U.S. producer prices rebound in July; trend remains weak amid fragile demand

U.S. producer prices increased by the most in more than 1-1/2 years in July, but the overall trend in producer inflation remained subdued amid signs the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 recession was faltering.

The jump in producer prices reported by the Labor Department on Tuesday, however, further diminished the risk of deflation, a decline in the general price level. Deflation is harmful during a recession as consumers and businesses may delay purchases in anticipation of lower prices. Overall, benign inflation should allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its extraordinarily easy monetary policy as it tries to nurse the economy back to health.

"Fed officials will see no reason to be on high alert for inflation pressures after today's modest rebound in producer prices and there is little reason for them to temper their highly stimulative monetary policy," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. The producer price index for final demand increased 0.6% last month, driven by a surge in portfolio management fees and rising costs for gasoline. That was the biggest gain since October 2018 and followed a 0.2% decline in June.

In the 12 months through July, the PPI dropped 0.4% after falling 0.8% in the 12 months through June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.3% in July and decrease 0.7% on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices increased 0.3% last month after a similar rise in June. In the 12 months through July, the core PPI edged up 0.1%. The core PPI ticked down 0.1% on a year-on-year basis in June. The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2% inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 0.9% on a year-on-year basis in June. July's core PCE price index data will be released later this month.

There is little scope for inflation to heat up as the economy continues to take a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. A separate report on Tuesday showed small business confidence relapsed in July, with owners tempering their economic expectations over the next six months. Small businesses noted that "sales are often lower due to business restrictions, social distancing requirements, and a still-reduced willingness of consumers to go out and mingle with the general population."

PORTFOLIO FEES JUMP Coronavirus infections have soared across the United States, forcing authorities in some of the worst-affected areas to either shut down businesses again or pause reopenings, sending workers back home.

The government reported last Friday that the economy created 1.763 million jobs in July after a record rise of 4.791 million in June. Only 9.3 million of 22 million jobs lost between February and April have been recouped. At least 31.3 million people are on unemployment benefits. The economy, which entered recession in February, suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter, with gross domestic product dropping at its steepest pace in at least 73 years.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading largely higher, with the S&P 500 index closing in on a record high, as investors bet on more stimulus measures. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. Prices of U.S. Treasuries were down. Last month, wholesale food prices fell 0.5% as the cost of meat dropped 8.0%. Food prices decreased 5.2% in June. Wholesale gasoline prices increased 10.1% after advancing 26.3% in June. Goods prices shot up 0.8%. That followed a 0.2% rise in June.

Excluding food and energy, goods prices climbed 0.3% in July after inching up 0.1% in the prior month. The cost of services rebounded 0.5%, the largest gain since April 2019, after dropping 0.3% in June. A 0.4% increase in the prices for services, excluding trade, transportation, and warehousing, accounted for about 60% of last month's rise.

Margins for final demand trade services, which measure changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers, advanced 0.8%. A 7.8% surge in portfolio fees was also a major contributor to the acceleration in the costs of services. That reflected a stock market rally and followed a 2.2% advance in June. But prices for airline tickets fell 7.0%. The cost of motel and hotel accommodation also declined. The cost of healthcare services increased 0.4%.

Those airline tickets, healthcare and portfolio management costs feed into the core PCE price index. "Weaker demand should exert downward pressure on prices overall, keeping a sustained return to and overshoot of 2% unlikely for some time," said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

WFI looking to organise Senior National Wrestling Championship in December

The Wrestling Federation of India WFI is looking to hold the Senior National Wrestling Championship in December this year. The federation has proposed to organise the tournament in Gonda.We have proposed to organise Senior National Wrestlin...

Can't agree to many recommendations of EIA draft notification: Kerala CM

Kerala has informed the Environment ministry that it cannot agree with many of the recommendations of the EIA draft notification 2020, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday. The draft Environmental Impact Assessment notification w...

COVID-19 vaccine panel to discuss procurement, logistics and priority groups Wednesday

The Centre has set up an expert committee headed by NITI Aayog member VK Paul which will meet on Wednesday to consider the logistics and ethical aspects of procuring and administering the COVID-19 vaccine, the Union Health Ministry said. Th...

UK mid-caps hit two-month high on stimulus hopes

The UK mid-caps index touched its highest level in two months on Tuesday as hopes of a stimulus-led rebound helped investors look past a mixed batch of quarterly earnings updates, while InterContinental Hotels rose after signalling a tentat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020