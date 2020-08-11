Left Menu
Development News Edition

eBikeGO ropes in Harbhajan Singh as brand mbassador

Through the association, the company is aiming to build mass appeal, positive voice and widespread adoption for electric mobility, eBikeGO said in a statement. At such a critical juncture, we believe our association with Harbhajan will play a big role in helping achieve the goal of taking e-mobility to masses," eBikeGO Founder and CEO T Irfan Khan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:07 IST
eBikeGO ropes in Harbhajan Singh as brand mbassador

Electric mobility startup eBikeGO on Tuesday said it has roped in Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its brand ambassador. Through the association, the company is aiming to build mass appeal, positive voice and widespread adoption for electric mobility, eBikeGO said in a statement. "With existing operations spanning Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur and Hyderabad, Harbhajan's onboarding will help the company create a more ambitious presence and focus on expansion to newer markets like Chennai and Pune," it added.

"We are continuously evaluating various business models for both our B2B and B2C customer segments. At such a critical juncture, we believe our association with Harbhajan will play a big role in helping achieve the goal of taking e-mobility to masses," eBikeGO Founder and CEO T Irfan Khan said. eBikeGO provides electric bikes on rental to individual commuters.

"eBikeGO is a new-age mobility companion, and its efforts in the area of clean and green commute are commendable. I look at this association as a great opportunity and as my own way of contributing towards sustainable mobility and a cleaner environment in our country," Harbhajan said. The startup offers its fleet to new age e-commerce companies like Big Basket, Zomato, Myntra, Burger King, Nandos, Grab.in, Delhivery, Fasoos. Its vehicles are available for rent for Rs 4,000 per month, the company said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Tuesday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Sri...

Mizoram BJP seeks governor's intervention to defer rural and local body polls

A delegation of Mizoram BJP unit led by its president Vanlalhmuaka on Tuesday called on state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai seeking his intervention to defer the upcoming village council and local council polls slated for August 27. Vanlal...

Violence in Sudan’s Western Darfur forces 2,500 into Chad: UN refugee agency

According to UNHCR, more than 80 per cent of the those arriving in the Chadian border town of Adr are women, children and elderly many of whom have witnessed extreme violence.Attacks said to have been carried out by armed nomads in the tow...

CDS briefs Parliament's PAC on situation at LAC in Ladakh; says armed forces ready for long haul: Sources

Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat has told a parliamentary committee that the countrys armed forces are prepared to deal with any eventualities along the Line of Actual Control LAC in eastern Ladakh, and are ready for a long ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020