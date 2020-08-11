Ashoka Buildcon Q1 PAT up 7 pc at Rs 69 cr

Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon on Tuesday said it has reported a 6.7 per cent increase in its standalone PAT to Rs 69 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 65 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a statement.

The company reported a total income of Rs 621 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 911 crore in Q1 FY20. Business operations were impacted due to imposition of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, it added. The company's BOT (build, operate and transfer) division toll collection was Rs 124 crore in Q1 FY21, it added.

In April, it had recorded toll loss of 19 days amid the lockdown. The company's total consolidated debt stood at Rs 5,581 crore, it said, adding the same on a standalone basis is Rs 239 crore, which comprises of Rs 211 crore of equipment loans and Rs 27 crore of working capital loans.

Total order book of the company as on June 30, 2020 stood at Rs 8,617 crore..