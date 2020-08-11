Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashoka Buildcon Q1 PAT up 7 pc at Rs 69 cr

Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon on Tuesday said it has reported a 6.7 per cent increase in its standalone PAT to Rs 69 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:21 IST
Ashoka Buildcon Q1 PAT up 7 pc at Rs 69 cr

Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon on Tuesday said it has reported a 6.7 per cent increase in its standalone PAT to Rs 69 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 65 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a statement.

The company reported a total income of Rs 621 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 911 crore in Q1 FY20. Business operations were impacted due to imposition of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, it added. The company's BOT (build, operate and transfer) division toll collection was Rs 124 crore in Q1 FY21, it added.

In April, it had recorded toll loss of 19 days amid the lockdown. The company's total consolidated debt stood at Rs 5,581 crore, it said, adding the same on a standalone basis is Rs 239 crore, which comprises of Rs 211 crore of equipment loans and Rs 27 crore of working capital loans.

Total order book of the company as on June 30, 2020 stood at Rs 8,617 crore..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Tuesday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Sri...

Mizoram BJP seeks governor's intervention to defer rural and local body polls

A delegation of Mizoram BJP unit led by its president Vanlalhmuaka on Tuesday called on state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai seeking his intervention to defer the upcoming village council and local council polls slated for August 27. Vanlal...

Violence in Sudan’s Western Darfur forces 2,500 into Chad: UN refugee agency

According to UNHCR, more than 80 per cent of the those arriving in the Chadian border town of Adr are women, children and elderly many of whom have witnessed extreme violence.Attacks said to have been carried out by armed nomads in the tow...

CDS briefs Parliament's PAC on situation at LAC in Ladakh; says armed forces ready for long haul: Sources

Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat has told a parliamentary committee that the countrys armed forces are prepared to deal with any eventualities along the Line of Actual Control LAC in eastern Ladakh, and are ready for a long ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020