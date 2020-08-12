Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAIB chief says too premature to make initial assessment of Kozhikode plane crash

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) chief Aurobindo Handa has said that evidence is being collected for carrying out a formal probe into the Air India Express plane crash and it was too premature to make an initial assessment of the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 12:28 IST
AAIB chief says too premature to make initial assessment of Kozhikode plane crash

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) chief Aurobindo Handa has said that evidence is being collected for carrying out a formal probe into the Air India Express plane crash and it was too premature to make an initial assessment of the incident. At least 18 people, including two pilots, died in the Air India Express aircraft crash at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday. The Boeing 737 plane, carrying 190 people, had overshot the runway and later broke into pieces.

On the initial assessment about the crash, Handa said the investigation is being carried out as per the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017 and ICAO Annex 13. "As the objective of the investigation is prevention of accidents and incidents, a thorough and an in-depth investigation into all contributory factors would be carried out. It is too premature to make an initial assessment of the crash," he told PTI in an e-mail interview late Tuesday evening.

Handa is the Director General of the AAIB. The International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) Annex 13 on aircraft accident and incident investigation contains the international standards and recommended practices for aircraft accident and incident investigation.

The digital flight data recorder (DFDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the ill-fated aircraft have been recovered. "Initial collection of evidences is in progress for carrying out formal investigation into the causes of the accident to Air India Express B- 737 aircraft VT-AXH," Handa said while replying to a query on when the initial report is expected to be submitted to the government.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson, on Saturday, said the plane had touched down near a taxiway that is around 1,000 metres from the beginning of the runway at the Kozhikode airport before breaking into pieces. The Kozhikode airport has a table-top runway and is operated by the AAI.

On whether there is a possibility that the first officer could have taken control of the plane and any indications of pilots' or air traffic controllers’ (ATC) failure, Handa said, "It is a part of the investigation and any comments made at this stage would be inappropriate and irresponsible". In response to a query on whether overseas agencies would be assisting in the probe, Handa said that if AAIB requires any assistance, overseas agencies would be contacted.

"Each aircraft accident investigation is unique. Seasoned investigators do study the reports of other accident investigation agencies as well and there is a little doubt in my mind that they won't be aware of the recommendations of Mangalore crash," Handa said. He was responding to a question on the possible takeaways for the probe from the report on the plane crash in Mangalore in 2010.

In 2010, an Air India Express aircraft overshot the runway at Mangalore airport, fell into a gorge, caught fire and 158 people lost their lives in the accident. The Court of Inquiry into the Mangalore accident, that happened on May 22, 2010, had said the direct cause was the captain's failure to discontinue the unstabilised approach of the plane.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

NSCN-IM lashes out at interlocutor RN Ravi, seeks his removal

Unhappy with interlocutor RN Ravi, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or the NSCN IM has said that the hard work of 23 years is coming to end because of the mischief that keeps boiling in the hands of this interlocutor who has becom...

VisionRI shortlisted by AfDB for creation of Africa NDC Hub Website

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted by the African Development Bank AfDB to design a user-friendly and interactive website for NDC member countries in Africa. The project will be implemented by the Climate C...

May God do whatever is best for him, give me strength: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter

Sharmishta Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had undergone a life-saving surgery and is on ventilator support, posted an emotional message on Twitter on Wednesday morning stating that she hopes God chooses th...

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has said that the government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed on its citizens by the United States and other countries, according to a news report by This Day.This Comptroller-General of the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020