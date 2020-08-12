Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks hit near 3-week high as financials rebound

Hong Kong shares touched a near three-week high on Wednesday, led by a rebound in heavyweight financial stocks, and as a regional sell-off in equities ran out of steam towards the end of the trading session.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:27 IST
Hong Kong stocks hit near 3-week high as financials rebound
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong shares touched a near three-week high on Wednesday, led by a rebound in heavyweight financial stocks, and as a regional sell-off in equities ran out of steam towards the end of the trading session.

** The Hang Seng index closed up 1.4% at 25,244.02, near its highest level since July 23 hit earlier in the session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.6%.

** Index-heavy financial sector added almost 2% and the property sector jumped 2.2%. Energy shares rose 1% while the TECH index lost 1.7%.

** Banking shares have been rising globally as yields rebounded on U.S. treasuries, and Hong Kong lenders have been lagging peers in other markets due to U.S.-China tensions, said Edison Pun, senior market analyst at Saxo Capital Markets.

** "People have been especially skeptical on this sector here... (yields rebound) triggered short-covering," he added.

** Hong Kong's currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar and its policy rate moves lock-step with the Federal Reserve.

** Global banks have been scrutinizing their clients amid U.S. sanction threats over the city's autonomy, a key sticking point in Washington's tussle with Beijing.

** China will bring up Tiktok, Wechat and discuss the yuan exchange rate during trade talks this week with the United States, Bloomberg reported.

** MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by just 0.1%

** About 1.76 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, more than the previous session's 1.63 billion.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. postal service reorganization sparks delays, election questions

A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns that an ally of President Donald Trump is destabilizing the service as millions of Americans consider whether to cast thei...

Athletics-Paris marathon cancelled as COVID-19 cases pick up in France

This years Paris marathon has been cancelled, organisers said on Wednesday, as France battles against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.The marathon was originally due to take place on April 5 but had been postponed to Nov. 15 because of t...

Bulandshahr accident: Over 15 motorcycles brought to police station, owners questioned

Over 15 motorcycles were brought to a police station here on Wednesday and their owners questioned over the death of a 20-year-old woman, who was visiting home from the US, in a Bulandshahr road accident, police said. The information has al...

COVID-19 made 3/4 Indian learners rethink career path: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic has made more than three out of four Indian learners to rethink their career path, according to a survey. As per the findings of the survey conducted by learning company Pearson, 87 percent of Indian students think onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020