Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shake off stimulus doubts, gold goes wild

A lively European session saw sterling shrug at Britain's worst economic slump on record, gold pile on almost 4% after its biggest fall in seven years and bond yields go higher amid a deluge of global debt issuance. Turkey's volatile lira took another 1.5% pounding as concerns about a currency crisis there took hold again, while New Zealand's dollar recoiled too as its central bank flagged negative interest rates could be coming.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:37 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shake off stimulus doubts, gold goes wild

Stock markets held their own on Wednesday after doubts emerged about fresh U.S. stimulus, while it was another wild day for gold and silver and a tough one for Turkey's troubled lira. A lively European session saw sterling shrug at Britain's worst economic slump on record, gold pile on almost 4% after its biggest fall in seven years and bond yields go higher amid a deluge of global debt issuance.

Turkey's volatile lira took another 1.5% pounding as concerns about a currency crisis there took hold again, while New Zealand's dollar recoiled too as its central bank flagged negative interest rates could be coming. Higher oil stocks had Wall Street's S&P 500 not far from its long-awaited return to record highs although there was still plenty to contemplate.

Asian stocks had struggled overnight as sniping continued between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan and Tik Tok. China had also reported weaker-than-expected loan growth and a U.S. Senate leader's description of cross party stimulus talks being "at a bit of a stalemate" hadn't helped either. "The bias at moment is probably to fade the S&P 500 and fade risk generally," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.

"What happens next probably depends on what happens in U.S. equity markets (which are focused on stimulus)... That might be the decisive factor for short-term sentiment." Barring a bipartisan deal on stimulus, the U.S. economy could be left with measures U.S. President Donald Trump called for on Saturday through executive orders to bypass Congress.

"We have enormous uncertainty. It appears it's getting harder for both sides to compromise as the election is nearing... Trump's proposals would be smaller than markets have expected. There's question over whether they are viable, too," said Junpei Tanaka, strategist at Pictet. The U.S. election campaigns are also set to gather momentum after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president on Tuesday.

GOOD AS GOLD Bond markets were also driving sentiment. The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield climbed to 0.67% in Europe to stay at a one-month high.

The 10-year yield (+6.6bps) and 30-year (+7.5bps) yields saw their biggest increases in over a month on Tuesday, while the 2s10s curve steepened 4.6 basis points, the most since June 5. The gap between U.S. two-year and 10-year Treasury yields is a metric closely watched for signs of a slowdown. On top of hedge selling ahead of the largest-ever 10-year note auction later in the day, bonds have also lost some of their safe-haven allure on rising hopes of vaccines against COVID-19.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday his country was the first to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing. While Moscow's decision raised some eyebrows, the news lifted hope some of the vaccines currently in development would become available earlier than expected.

Oil prices also climbed after a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories, with Brent up 1.7% at $45.27 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 1.3% at $42.16. The most dramatic moves took place in precious metals though.

Gold swung from being down 2% to being up 1.7% at $1,935 per ounce, a day after it suffered its biggest daily fall in seven years. Silver was even more wild, rising nearly 4% in Europe after a 15% plunge on Tuesday. "The froth has been blown off the top of the gold market, and now fundamental price discovery is going on," IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Bullion has gained 27% so far this year, as investors buy it as a hedge against fears of currency debasement as central banks flood economies with free money in response to the global coronavirus crisis. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Drier than the Sahara: heatwave fans fire risk for French farmers

On a farm in France, firefighters beat down the flames that had turned a field of wheat black, but they were too late to save the combine harvester. Caught in the blaze, it belched out flames and thick smoke while the farmer looked on helpl...

Health News Roundup: Vietnam PM says next 10 days 'critical' in virus fight; Russia says medics to get anti-COVID shots in two weeks and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 casesJordan will close for a week its only land trade border crossing with Syria after a spike in COVID-19 cases coming from its ...

Bharat Forge posts Rs 127.3 cr loss in Apr-Jun

Bharat Forge on Wednesday reported a consoldiated loss of 127.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 171.9 crore in April-June period of the previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a filing t...

1,113 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi; 14 new deaths

Delhi recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload to over 1.48 lakh, while the death toll has risen to 4,153, authorities said on Wednesday. According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 18,894 samples were tested for COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020