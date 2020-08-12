Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:11 IST
BSE clearing corp waives warehouse storage charges for almonds

Leading stock exchange BSE said its clearing corporation has decided to waive warehouse storage and assaying charges for almonds till October 31. The waiver is applicable for fresh deposit of first 250 metric tonnes (MT) almond deposited in Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL) accredited cold storage, BSE said in a circular.

The exchange launched the almond futures contract in June after receiving regulatory approval from capital markets watchdog Sebi. This is the world's only available derivatives contract for trading in almonds.

"ICCL has decided to waive the storage charges and assaying charges for the fresh deposit of first 250 MT almond deposited in ICCL, accredited cold storage, from August 11, 2020, to October 31, 2020, by the market participants," BSE said on Tuesday. However, the waiver of the cold storage and assaying charges shall not be applicable on the rejected and final expiry date (FED) goods, it added.

