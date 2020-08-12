DGGI detects GST evasion of Rs 17.2 crore after searches
The DGGI, the enforcement arm of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), has arrested a director of the company from Satna in Madhya Pradesh this connection, it said. The DGGI also seized Rs 52.39 lakh in cash during the searches conducted in two states from August 5 to August 11.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:30 IST
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) conducted multiple searches at premises of a major cement manufacturer in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh over the last seven days and detected GST evasion of Rs 17.2 crore, a release said on Wednesday. The DGGI, the enforcement arm of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), has arrested a director of the company from Satna in Madhya Pradesh this connection, it said.
The DGGI also seized Rs 52.39 lakh in cash during the searches conducted in two states from August 5 to August 11. "DGGI has conducted multiple searches in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from August 5 to August 11 at various premises belonging to a major cement manufacturer located at Maihar and Satna besides their registered dealers and distributors," the DGGI, Bhopal, said in a release.
The release, issued by Additional Director General, DGGI, did not mention names of the manufacturer and the director. The company evaded GST worth Rs 17.2 crore. A sum of Rs 52.39 lakh has also been seized in cash, it said.
The searches have indicated substantial quantities of cement and clinker have been supplied clandestinely without payment of Goods & Service Tax (GST) in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the DGGI said. The DGGI had conducted 28 searches at Maihar, Satna, Allahabad, Kushinagar, Agra, Kanpur and in New Delhi during the week-long operation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Uttar Pradesh
- DGGI
- Maihar
- Satna
- CBIC
- Bhopal
- New Delhi
- Allahabad
- Kushinagar
- Agra
- Kanpur
- GST
ALSO READ
Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN
Corbett has highest number of 231 tigers in country; 3 reserves in Mizoram, Bengal and Jharkhand have none: Report New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A year after tiger estimation,'
Delhi HC notice on plea to stay appointment of new Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson
Delhi govt's five-day sero-survey to begin Saturday New Delhi'
New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.45 pm.