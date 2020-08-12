Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 inches toward record high on tech boost

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 crawling towards a record high in a broad rally led by tech stocks, although some investors were cautious following a stalemate over the new coronavirus relief bill.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:46 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 inches toward record high on tech boost

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 crawling towards a record high in a broad rally led by tech stocks, although some investors were cautious following a stalemate over the new coronavirus relief bill. Heavyweights Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc were some of the top boosts to the S&P 500.

All major S&P sectors climbed, with technology, communication services and health leading percentage gains. The S&P 500 is about 0.5% below its intraday record high of 3,393.52. The benchmark index slipped after seven straight days of gains on Tuesday after coming within 0.4% of its peak, powered by historic fiscal and monetary stimulus and signs of a nascent economic recovery.

"We're seeing buyers show up very quickly, any chance they get when the market declines. To me, that's a very bullish sign," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments in New York. The Nasdaq was the first of the three major indexes to bounce back to an all-time high in June. The Dow is about 6% below its February peak.

With a better-than-feared second-quarter earnings season largely over, investors are preparing for the risk of a contested U.S. presidential election in the fall. Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday picked Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House and top Democrats in Congress may not be able to reach a deal on coronavirus aid, marking a fifth day without talks, as the stalemate blocked relief to tens of millions of Americans. "We know a (stimulus) deal is going to get done. The question is what does that deal look like. Once we start getting certainty over that, that's when these stocks take off," Sarhan added.

At 10:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 273.31 points, or 0.99%, at 27,960.22, the S&P 500 was up 44.11 points, or 1.32%, at 3,377.80. The Nasdaq Composite was up 200.03 points, or 1.86%, at 10,982.86. Tesla Inc jumped 8.4%, providing the biggest lift to Nasdaq, as it announced a five-for-one stock split in an attempt to make its shares more accessible to employees and investors.

Latest data showed U.S. consumer prices increased more-than-expected in July, but high unemployment is likely to keep inflation under control, allowing the Federal Reserve to continue pumping money into the economy. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.52-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.79-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 63 new highs and 14 new lows.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Katra-Delhi road to be completed by 2023, will reduce travel time to 6.5 hours: Jitendra Singh

The work has started on the Katra-Delhi Express road corridor and once completed it will reduce the travel time between the two destinations to around six and half hours, Union minister Jitendra Singh said Wednesday. He said the project wil...

Last year was one of three warmest on record, researchers find

Last year was one of the three warmest on record, with glaciers melting, sea levels rising and a spate of wildfires, heatwaves and droughts, research published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society BAMS showed.The BAMS annu...

UP reports 4,583 new COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,583 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health departments bulletin on Wednesday. The total number of active cases till date stands at 49,347 while total 84,661 people have recovered from the d...

Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official

Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri on Wednesday held talks with a senior official of the countrys ruling Communist Party here and discussed the situation at the border in eastern Ladakh and overall bilateral relations. Misris meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020