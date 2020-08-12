Left Menu
Development News Edition

Signs of rebounding economic growth sends FTSE 100 to 3-week highs

London's FTSE 100 closed at three-week highs on Wednesday as investors cheered monthly data that showed a restart in economic growth, while upbeat earnings from motor insurer Admiral sent its shares soaring to an all-time peak.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:43 IST
Signs of rebounding economic growth sends FTSE 100 to 3-week highs

London's FTSE 100 closed at three-week highs on Wednesday as investors cheered monthly data that showed a restart in economic growth, while upbeat earnings from motor insurer Admiral sent its shares soaring to an all-time peak. Gross domestic product collapsed in the second quarter, shrinking 20.4%, but the blue-chip index outperformed regional peers with its 2% gain as data showed growth restarted in May and quickened by a record single-month increase in June, slightly beating forecasts.

"UK is one of the cheaper markets out there and it's one of the markets that investors expect to outperform if data continues to improve in the next few months," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard. The lower valuation will also help UK markets benefit from a rotation to value from growth - the first signs of which are being seen through a rally in technology stocks in the United States, Cicione added.

Financials, health care and consumer staples led gains, while a surge in crude prices lifted oil stocks, helping the FTSE 100 extended gains to a fourth straight session. The mid-cap FTSE 250 closed up 0.5%, notching fresh two-months highs.

A raft of stimulus has helped the benchmark UK stock indexes bounce from their March lows, but they are still well off their pre-pandemic highs amid surging unemployment and forecasts of a slower-than-expected economic rebound. In earnings-driven moves, Admiral Group jumped 7.2% to top the FTSE 100 after lower motor insurance claims during Britain's coronavirus lockdown helped it record a 31% jump in first-half profit and reinstate a special dividend.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity firm Avast slumped 3% despite raising its full-year revenue forecast. The pandemic impacted parts of the business, including reduced demand from mobile operators for its security software, the company said.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Katra-Delhi road to be completed by 2023, will reduce travel time to 6.5 hours: Jitendra Singh

The work has started on the Katra-Delhi Express road corridor and once completed it will reduce the travel time between the two destinations to around six and half hours, Union minister Jitendra Singh said Wednesday. He said the project wil...

Last year was one of three warmest on record, researchers find

Last year was one of the three warmest on record, with glaciers melting, sea levels rising and a spate of wildfires, heatwaves and droughts, research published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society BAMS showed.The BAMS annu...

UP reports 4,583 new COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,583 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health departments bulletin on Wednesday. The total number of active cases till date stands at 49,347 while total 84,661 people have recovered from the d...

Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official

Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri on Wednesday held talks with a senior official of the countrys ruling Communist Party here and discussed the situation at the border in eastern Ladakh and overall bilateral relations. Misris meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020