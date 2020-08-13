Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. leaves tariffs on Airbus aircraft unchanged at 15%

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 04:20 IST
U.S. leaves tariffs on Airbus aircraft unchanged at 15%

The U.S. government on Wednesday said it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a long-standing dispute over aircraft subsidies. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (USTR) said the EU had not taken actions necessary to come into compliance with World Trade Organization decisions, and Washington would initiate a new process to try to reach a long-term solution.

Lighthizer's office said it would modify its list of $7.5 billion of affected European products to remove certain goods from Greece and Britain, adding an equivalent amount of goods from Germany and France. Airbus said it "profoundly regrets" the U.S. decision to keep tariffs in place on its aircraft.

Last month, Airbus said it would increase loan repayments to France and Spain in a "final" bid to reverse U.S. tariffs and jog the United States into settling a 16-year-old dispute over billions of dollars of aircraft subsidies. Trade groups are bracing for an escalation of the row in the autumn when the EU is expected to win WTO approval to hit back with its own tariffs over subsidies for Boeing.

Airbus said in a statement it "trusts that Europe will respond appropriately to defend its interests and the interests of all the European companies and sectors, including Airbus, targeted by these tariffs." Boeing said it hoped "the EU and Airbus will engage promptly in meaningful negotiations with the U.S. to address the full scope of their noncompliance and finally bring this case to an end."

USTR in October 2019 imposed 25% tariffs on some European Union food, wine and spirits in retaliation for EU subsidies on large aircraft. The tariffs hit French wine, Italian cheese and single-malt Scotch whisky, as well as cookies, salami, yogurt, olives from France, EU-produced pork sausage and German coffee. USTR initially imposed 10% tariffs on Airbus aircraft but hiked that to 15% in March.

Despite a push by members of Congress, USTR declined to drop 25% tariffs on EU food, wine and spirits but it also did not add tariffs to vodka, gin and beer as it had threatened. The Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America criticized the decision, which did not lift tariffs on wine, and said it would maintain pressure on a sector desperately in need of relief.

However, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said continuing tariffs on EU beverage alcohol products would cause additional harm to hospitality businesses "that are already suffering." No comment was immediately available from EU diplomats in Washington

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sahal Abdul Samad signs for Kerala Blasters FC till 2025

Kerala Blasters FC KBFC has announced the contract extension of the talented midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad for an additional three years to his current contract. The 23-year old from Kannur, Kerala, will now be a part of the club till 2025. ...

Israel successfully tests Arrow-2 missile interceptor, says U.S. missile agency

Israel successfully tested its Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor on Wednesday, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency MDA said. The Arrow-2 interceptor successfully performed its planned trajectory and destroyed the target, the Pentagon agency...

Disney World actors ready to work after COVID testing dispute resolved

Walt Disney World actors, who argued that the Florida theme parks proposed coronavirus safeguards were inadequate to protect them, have resolved a dispute over COVID-19 testing, according to a union statement on Wednesday. The Actors Equity...

McDermott helps Pacers hold off Rockets

Doug McDermott scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday afternoon as the Indiana Pacers grabbed a double-digit lead and then held off a late rampage by James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 108-104 in the NBA bubble nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020