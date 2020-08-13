Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to track Wall Street's defiant rally

Analysts said while recent headlines suggest economic risks are growing, they also bolster the case for continued stimulus from Washington, which has given markets something to cheer. In a wide rally led by tech-related stocks, the Nasdaq and Dow also rose sharply.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 05:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 05:13 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to track Wall Street's defiant rally

Asian stocks were set for broad gains on Thursday after Wall Street's S&P 500 index briefly touched record highs, as investors appeared to shrug off worries about stalled U.S. stimulus talks and a shaky economic recovery.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.69% in early trading, while New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained about 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.42% and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were flat.

Those gains came after the S&P 500 jumped on Wednesday, finishing just short of its February record closing high. Analysts said while recent headlines suggest economic risks are growing, they also bolster the case for continued stimulus from Washington, which has given markets something to cheer.

In a wide rally led by tech-related stocks, the Nasdaq and Dow also rose sharply. The Nasdaq was the first of the three major indexes to bounce back to an all-time high in June. The Dow remains below its February peak. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat.

The gains on Wall Street came despite a continued impasse between lawmakers in Washington over the next economic relief package and a warning from Federal Reserve policymakers that the U.S. recovery will be gradual and slow until the coronavirus is under control. U.S. government bond yields dipped from one-month highs on Wednesday after the Treasury saw good demand for a record $38 billion auction of 10-year notes, but they remained higher on the day ahead of a 30-year bond auction on Thursday.

Kim Mundy, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said Washington would continue to support the economy despite a higher then expected inflation report. "Monetary policy will remain very accommodative in the U.S. for a long time," she wrote.

The dollar index fell about 0.3% amid mixed messages from U.S. markets, and the Australian dollar fell 0.04% versus the greenback at $0.716. Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney, said that "the improvement in risk sentiment has carried the day" for the Aussie after initially being dragged lower by negative news out of New Zealand and second quarter wage data.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.04% versus the greenback at 106.85 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3033, up 0.01% on the day. Oil prices climbed after government data showed U.S. oil inventories fell across the board, bolstering hopes for increased fuel demand in the world's biggest economy.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.19% to $42.59 per barrel and Brent was flat on the day. Save-haven precious metals recouped some of their recent losses in a choppy session.

Gold swung from being down 2.5% to add 0.3% to $1,917.16 an ounce, a day after its biggest daily fall in seven years. Silver fell as much as 5.5% and rose as much as 6% after a 15% plunge, the largest in over a decade, on Tuesday. Spot gold dropped 0.3% to $1,912.97 an ounce.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sahal Abdul Samad signs for Kerala Blasters FC till 2025

Kerala Blasters FC KBFC has announced the contract extension of the talented midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad for an additional three years to his current contract. The 23-year old from Kannur, Kerala, will now be a part of the club till 2025. ...

Israel successfully tests Arrow-2 missile interceptor, says U.S. missile agency

Israel successfully tested its Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor on Wednesday, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency MDA said. The Arrow-2 interceptor successfully performed its planned trajectory and destroyed the target, the Pentagon agency...

Disney World actors ready to work after COVID testing dispute resolved

Walt Disney World actors, who argued that the Florida theme parks proposed coronavirus safeguards were inadequate to protect them, have resolved a dispute over COVID-19 testing, according to a union statement on Wednesday. The Actors Equity...

McDermott helps Pacers hold off Rockets

Doug McDermott scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday afternoon as the Indiana Pacers grabbed a double-digit lead and then held off a late rampage by James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 108-104 in the NBA bubble nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020