Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani calls for leveraging new technologies to transform agriculture

Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani on Thursday called for cluster-based policies and adoption of digital technologies to promote agriculture and food processing units across the country.

ANI | Anand (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-08-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 11:05 IST
Adani calls for leveraging new technologies to transform agriculture
Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani in Anand on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani on Thursday called for cluster-based policies and adoption of digital technologies to promote agriculture and food processing units across the country. Cluster policies are crucial for small-scale farmers and agri-business, he said while addressing students at the Institute of Rural Management here.

"It enables them to achieve higher productivity, higher value-added production and minimise the back-breaking costs of logistics, storage, wastage and interference from the middlemen," he said. "Therefore, an agri-based cluster will be a set of local farmers, agri-businesses and institutions that are engaged in the same agricultural or agri-industrial sub-sector, and work together to build value networks."

Adani said recent advances in areas like digitisation, seed quality and weather forecasting, combined with smart policymaking and general public awareness have opened up the agriculture sector in several ways. The country must now develop a model of a rural economy wherein local populations can be employed locally, he said. This will mean there is a need to rethink how local economies are structured and clustered.

Adani said the total number of migrant workers in India exceeds 100 million. One in four workers in India is a migrant. "Some migration is beneficial. However, unless we tackle the issue of the continued increase in rural to urban migration, India's growth will be hampered." At the same time, modular and compact food processing units need to start becoming commonplace. Compact and rapid-build processing units with proximity to the farms allow for more efficient and shorter supply chains.

"So modular processing plants can be built, moved and set up quickly. This is a solution that works best for countries like India with logistical challenges," said Adani. He added that the best days of Indian farming are ahead. "We will be able to address the urban-rural opportunity divide better in the years to come and one day we will feed the world."(ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Lulu Wang to helm adaptation of Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Like Father, Like Son' 

Filmmaker Lulu Wang has set the English-language adaptation of Japanese feature Like Father, Like Son as her follow-up project to critically-acclaimed movie The Farewell. The project is set up at Focus Features with Wang directing it from a...

Srinagar: Full dress rehearsal at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium for Independence Day celebrations

Ahead of the Independence Day on Thursday, a full dress rehearsal was held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar today morning.Notably, a full dress rehearsal is also being held at the historic Red Fort in Delhi in the morning. The Independ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now New Zealand tracking community casesNew Zealand was scrambling to trace the source of its first coronavirus outbreak in more than three months, reporting 13 new community infection...

Linen Club from Aditya Birla Group unveils new brand identity and logo

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Linen Club, the premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group, announced the launch of its new brand identity and logo. The new brand identity and logo represents Linen Clubs passion, auth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020