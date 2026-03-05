Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

Marriage in China is declining at a pace that is raising concerns among policymakers and demographers. A study by Pauline Rossi of CREST at École Polytechnique in France and Yun Xiao of the University of Gothenburg explores why fewer people are getting married. By analysing census data and applying an economic model of marriage markets, the researchers found that the chances of a single person getting married in a given year in 2019 were about half what they were in 1999. This dramatic change signals a shift in how Chinese adults think about relationships, family life and long-term commitments.

Marriage continues to play a central role in Chinese society, particularly because childbirth is still strongly tied to marriage. As marriage rates fall, fertility rates also decline, adding to China’s demographic challenges. The number of single adults has risen sharply, and many young people are delaying marriage or choosing not to marry at all. The study suggests that several forces are working together to reshape China’s marriage market.

The Growing Gender Imbalance

One major factor behind the decline is the long-standing imbalance between men and women. For decades, son preference combined with the One-Child Policy resulted in more boys being born than girls. Over time, this created a large surplus of men entering adulthood. Today, millions more men than women are competing for partners in China’s marriage market.

This imbalance creates what researchers call a “marriage squeeze.” With fewer women available, some men struggle to find partners and remain single. The effect is especially strong in rural areas, where the gender imbalance tends to be more pronounced. While the shortage of women does not fully explain the drop in marriage rates, it makes it significantly harder for many men to marry.

Education Is Changing the Marriage Market

Education is another key force shaping marriage patterns. Over the past few decades, China has dramatically expanded access to education. As a result, younger generations are far more educated than those in the past. In many cases, women now have equal or higher levels of education than men.

Traditional expectations, however, often favour women marrying men with equal or higher education levels. When women achieve higher education levels than men, it becomes harder for them to find partners who meet those expectations. This creates a mismatch in the marriage market. Many highly educated women remain single because they cannot find suitable partners, while less-educated men also struggle to find spouses.

The study shows that the rapid rise in education explains a large share of the decline in marriage rates. More educated individuals also tend to marry later in life, which further reduces the number of marriages occurring each year.

Changing Attitudes Toward Marriage

Beyond demographics and education, social attitudes toward marriage are also shifting. Younger generations increasingly see singlehood as a valid lifestyle choice rather than something to avoid. Greater financial independence, especially among women, has reduced the economic pressure to marry.

Urban life has also changed expectations about family and career. Many young professionals prioritise education, employment and personal development before considering marriage. Rising living costs and housing prices in cities can also discourage couples from marrying early.

Surveys suggest that younger Chinese adults are less likely than older generations to believe that marriage is essential for happiness. This change in mindset means that some people are choosing to remain single even when potential partners are available.

Different Trends in Cities and Villages

The decline in marriage is not uniform across China. The study finds clear differences between urban and rural areas. In cities, the main reason for falling marriage rates appears to be changing attitudes toward relationships and the declining perceived benefits of marriage. Urban women in particular are more likely to delay marriage or remain single.

In rural areas, demographic pressures play a larger role. The gender imbalance is stronger in many villages, which makes it harder for men to find partners. Education also contributes to the decline, as more young people pursue schooling and delay marriage.

Overall, the research shows that China’s shrinking marriage market is the result of multiple forces working together. Gender imbalance, educational change and evolving social values are all shaping how people approach marriage today. While policy measures such as improving gender balance at birth or supporting education could influence future trends, broader cultural changes in how people view relationships may continue to reshape marriage in China for years to come.