Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Education systems around the world are facing a major transformation as technology, changing societies and new job markets reshape how students learn. A recent report, Reimagining Teaching in an Accelerating World, prepared by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for the 2026 International Summit on the Teaching Profession, says the future of education will depend heavily on how countries rethink the role of teachers. The study draws on global research initiatives such as the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS), and the OECD Digital Education Outlook to analyse how teaching is evolving.

According to the report, schools can no longer focus only on delivering subject knowledge. Today’s students must learn how to think critically, evaluate information, collaborate with people from different cultures and solve complex problems. As technology reshapes every sector of society, teachers are increasingly expected to help students understand the digital world and navigate online information responsibly.

A Profession Still Driven by Purpose

Despite frequent concerns about teacher shortages and difficult working conditions, the report finds that many educators remain committed to their work. Survey data from TALIS show that about nine out of ten teachers across participating education systems say they are satisfied with their jobs. Many teachers say the most rewarding part of their profession is the opportunity to shape young people’s lives and contribute to society.

However, satisfaction does not mean the job is easy. Teachers often manage multiple responsibilities at once, including lesson planning, grading assignments, administrative work and communication with parents and school leaders. About one in five teachers reports experiencing significant stress due to these demands.

Teachers also face growing classroom challenges. Students are often distracted by smartphones and digital platforms, and classrooms are becoming more diverse with students from different cultural, linguistic and economic backgrounds. Managing such classrooms while ensuring that all students learn effectively has become increasingly complex.

Beyond Academics: The Rise of Social Skills

Modern education is no longer only about academic knowledge. The OECD report highlights the growing importance of social and emotional skills such as empathy, cooperation, resilience and self-control. These abilities help students build relationships, manage stress and succeed in workplaces that increasingly value teamwork and adaptability.

Yet many teachers say they feel less confident teaching these skills than they do in traditional subjects like mathematics or science. In many countries, social and emotional learning has not yet been fully integrated into national curricula or teacher training programmes. As a result, teachers often lack clear guidance on how to develop these competencies in the classroom.

The report suggests that integrating these skills into everyday learning activities could help students develop both academic and personal strengths.

Supporting Teachers Through Collaboration and Mentoring

Another important message from the report is that teachers should not have to work alone. Historically, teaching has often been an isolated profession, with educators working independently inside their classrooms. However, research increasingly shows that collaboration improves both teaching quality and student outcomes.

Teachers who work together to plan lessons, share materials and observe each other’s classes are more likely to adopt innovative teaching strategies. Collaboration also helps teachers build confidence and reduce stress.

Mentoring programmes are also gaining importance. Many countries are pairing experienced teachers with newcomers to help them adapt to classroom realities. Such support helps new teachers develop their skills more quickly and increases the likelihood that they will remain in the profession.

At the same time, education systems must address long-term workforce challenges. In several countries, many teachers are approaching retirement age, while younger teachers sometimes leave early due to heavy workloads or limited career opportunities. Policymakers are therefore exploring new ways to attract and retain talented educators.

Artificial Intelligence Enters the Classroom

One of the biggest changes affecting education today is the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. Tools powered by generative AI can now write essays, create lesson plans, summarise information and analyse student work. Many teachers have already started using these tools to save time and improve lesson preparation.

While AI offers useful support, the report warns that it also brings risks. Students might rely on machines to complete assignments instead of developing their own thinking skills. AI systems can also produce incorrect information or reflect biases present in their training data.

For this reason, the OECD emphasises that AI should assist teachers rather than replace them. Technology can help with routine tasks, but the relationship between teachers and students remains central to meaningful learning.

The report concludes that the future of education will depend on strong teachers who can guide students through a rapidly changing world. Even as technology transforms classrooms, the human connection between teachers and learners will remain the most powerful driver of education.