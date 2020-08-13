Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shareholders seek BHP moratorium on Australian cultural site damage

The proposal comes before BHP's financial results, due out next week, and after a government enquiry into how peer Rio Tinto legally destroyed ancient caves that showed human habitation stretching back 46,000 years, as part of an iron ore mine expansion. The moratorium on damaging sacred sites would cut risk while the reform of the law is considered, the shareholder group, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), said in a statement.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 13-08-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 12:14 IST
Shareholders seek BHP moratorium on Australian cultural site damage

The BHP Group mining company must commit to not damaging Aboriginal cultural sites as its expands its operations while a review of Australian heritage law is carried out, a shareholder group said in a resolution filed on Thursday. The proposal comes before BHP's financial results, due out next week, and after a government enquiry into how peer Rio Tinto legally destroyed ancient caves that showed human habitation stretching back 46,000 years, as part of an iron ore mine expansion.

The moratorium on damaging sacred sites would cut risk while the reform of the law is considered, the shareholder group, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), said in a statement. "Investors simply can’t stand by and allow another Juukan Gorge disaster to take place," said the group's executive director, Brynn O’Brien, referring to the site of the caves destroyed by Rio Tinto.

The group is aligned with industry funds that pledge to uphold socially responsible investment. The resolution is backed by a group representing all of Australia's major Aboriginal Land Councils. BHP did not have an immediate comment.

A proposed revision to Western Australia's Aboriginal Heritage Act is to be made public in coming weeks. BHP won approval in June to disturb 40 culturally significant Aboriginal sites as part of a mine expansion. Applications encompass specific parcels of land and don't mean that all sites in an area will be disturbed.

The heritage law is widely considered out of date because it does not allow traditional owners right of appeal, among other issues. The ACCR also called on BHP to lift gag orders that restrain Indigenous groups from objecting to developments on their land and to be transparent when it comes to lobbying by industry groups.

In a separate resolution, the ACCR called for BHP to review the work of its industry associations in connection with economic stimulus measures in response to the novel coronavirus, and how that relates to its commitments on the Paris climate accord. The New South Wales Minerals Council in July called for the state government to fast-track approval of 21 new or expanded coal mining projects.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

Motorolas next foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr 2 or Razr 2020, will be officially launched in a virtual event to be held on September 9, according to the media invites sent by the company.The virtual press invitations include a teaser wi...

Faceless scrutiny, appeals to ease taxpayers' compliance burden, increase fairness in tax system: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the faceless tax scrutiny assessment and appeal would help ease compliance burden of taxpayers and increase fairness and objectivity in the tax system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launch...

Limited COVID-19 testing? Researchers in Rwanda have an idea

Like many countries, Rwanda is finding it impossible to test each of its citizens for the coronavirus amid shortages of supplies. But researchers there have created an approach thats drawing attention beyond the African continent. They are ...

Sonia, Rahul seek withdrawal of EIA 2020

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the government of dismantling Indias environment rules and demanded that the draft EIA 2020 be withdrawn immediately. The draft environment impact assessment EIA notificatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020