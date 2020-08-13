Ex-dividend trading trips FTSE 100; travel firm TUI slumps
London-listed shares of the world's largest tourism company tumbled 3.8% as a halt in global travel forced it to cancel holidays, wiping out revenue for three months. A 1% decline for the FTSE 100 pulled it back from three-week highs, with firms including AstraZeneca Plc, BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Legal & General Group Plc trading without entitlement to a dividend payout.Reuters | London | Updated: 13-08-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 12:38 IST
The FTSE 100 fell for the first time in five days on Thursday as a clutch of blue-chip firms traded ex-dividend, while travel firm TUI slid after posting a quarterly loss of 1.1 billion euros due to the COVID-19 pandemic. London-listed shares of the world's largest tourism company tumbled 3.8% as a halt in global travel forced it to cancel holidays, wiping out revenue for three months.
A 1% decline for the FTSE 100 pulled it back from three-week highs, with firms including AstraZeneca Plc, BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Legal & General Group Plc trading without entitlement to a dividend payout. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.5%, led by bus company National Express Group Plc, which slipped 6.2% after reporting a first-half pre-tax loss and saying it was bracing for more pressure over the next year.
Insurer Just Group rose 7.1% after posting higher first-half earnings and issuing a strong sales forecast for the last six months of the year.
ALSO READ
Barclays, Taylor Wimpey earnings hit London stocks as pandemic bites
TUI UK cancels holidays to Balearics and Canary Islands until Aug. 4
TUI UK cancels holidays to Balearics and Canary Islands until Aug. 4
Stimulus bets prop up FTSE 100 after weak Barclays, Taylor Wimpey earnings
FTSE 100 ends flat ahead of Fed decision; GSK slumps on weak earnings