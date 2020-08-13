Kenya: IFC approves USD 50 million loan for DTB to support its SMEs

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Limited (DTB) has signed an agreement for a USD 50 million loan with International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to support its borrowers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), according to a news report by Capital FM.

The funds are being provided under IFC's global USD 8 billion fast-track COVID-19 facility, launched in March to protect jobs and support businesses with working and trade-related capital as economies grapple with the challenges of the pandemic.

Nasim Devji, Group CEO and Managing Director DTB said, "As an SME bank, we are aware that these businesses are among the hardest hit by the fall-out of the pandemic. This facility will enable us to support SMEs to address their cash flow challenges, which is a key concern as businesses need easy access to short-term liquidity."

In April, the Central Bank of Kenya reported that SMEs had been hit harder than larger companies by COVID-19 in part due to their challenges accessing capital. The World Bank Kenya Economic Update projects that Kenya's gross domestic product will fall this year due to the negative impacts of COVID-19, underscoring the need to support the country's smaller businesses.

"We urge our SME borrowers to take advantage of the facility to ensure their survival during these tough times, as we remain committed to their development," Devji added.