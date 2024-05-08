PM Modi to address public meeting, hold roadshow in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday
PM Modi will address an election meeting and hold a roadshow in Andhra Pradesh. The meeting will be at Kaliri near Rajampeta, while the roadshow will commence from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. PM Modi's public meeting is his third in the state during the election campaign. N Kiran Kumar is the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Rajampeta constituency, while K Sivanath is contesting from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat. The NDA has allotted 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies to TDP, while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address an election meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district and hold a roadshow at Vijayawada in NTR district.
The meeting is scheduled around 2 pm at Kaliri near Rajampeta while the roadshow is expected to commence around 5 pm from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada.
''Let's welcome our Prime Minister who is coming to Rajampeta to give an assurance for the aspirations of Andhra people,'' the Andhra Pradesh BJP said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday.
Wednesday's public meeting is going to be Modi's third in the southern state in the run-up to the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on May 13.
It comes in the wake of two recent meetings at Rajamahendravaram and Anakapalli recently, preceded by the first NDA election meeting at Boppudi village in Palnadu district's Chilakaluripeta mandal on March 17 after the announcement of the election schedule on March 16.
N Kiran Kumar is the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from the Rajampeta constituency. He will take on the YSRCP's P Mithun Reddy, while the TDP's K Sivanath will take on his brother K Srinivas from the ruling party in the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat.
As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.
The Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.
Election results will be declared on June 4.
