Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yamaha launches online sales platform in India

"Bringing more innovation to the concept, in future our customers will also be able to purchase apparels and accessories on the same platform thus providing a ready solution with enhanced buying experience," Shitara said. He further said, "Our existing after-sales activities like extended warranty offers and roadside assistance will be an added advantage to the customers." Yamaha Motor India said its new website will have all the latest features like the Virtual Store with 360 degree view of the products along with specification comparison between Yamaha products bundled under the buyers guide option on the website.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:37 IST
Yamaha launches online sales platform in India

Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Thursday said it has launched its online sales in India responding to changes in customer behaviour in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In the current scenario, customers prefer staying indoors and wish to minimise their visit to the showroom. Considering the convenience of the customers, India Yamaha Motor has introduced the online sales on its website with ‘Virtual Store’ to enhance the buying experiences of its customers, the company said in a statement.

Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman Motofumi Shitara said, "Digital is the future, and our new website with Virtual Store is ready to offer an enhanced buying experience and personalised customer services (one-to-one service) to the two-wheeler customers in India." He said the company is accelerating digital transformation of Yamaha’s retail operations through a safe, reliable and engaging online portal. "Bringing more innovation to the concept, in future our customers will also be able to purchase apparels and accessories on the same platform thus providing a ready solution with enhanced buying experience," Shitara said.

He further said, "Our existing after-sales activities like extended warranty offers and roadside assistance will be an added advantage to the customers." Yamaha Motor India said its new website will have all the latest features like the Virtual Store with 360 degree view of the products along with specification comparison between Yamaha products bundled under the buyers guide option on the website. "Yamaha dealerships will also provide their support in promoting contactless delivery and use digital communication tools like WhatsApp for communication with the customers. Through this website, customers can also opt for doorstep service for their purchase related enquiries based on his/her requirements," the company added.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district, a senior official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday nabbed Shankar Lal Vaishnav from Gh...

One more terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama

Another hideout of terrorists was busted by the security forces in Awantipora in South Kashmirs Pulwama district on Thursday, the police said. The raid was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Armys 50 Rashtriya Rifles RR and 13...

UIF to start opening July/August COVID-19 TERS benefits applications

The Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF will start opening and processing the JulyAugust COVID-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme TERS benefits applications from next week while winding down outstanding claims.This follows the signing of the n...

'Churails' actor Sarwat Gilani regrets losing chance to work with Irrfan Khan

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani, who plays one of the lead roles in ZEE5s critically-acclaimed show Churails, said she had once received an offer for a film with Irrfan Khan but the project did not materialize due to the political tension bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020