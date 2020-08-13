Left Menu
Development News Edition

German yields slip off 3-week highs as supply-induced selloff wanes

Traders will be watching for the U.S. initial jobless claims later in the day, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a fall. Italy was auctioning three-year, seven-year and 30-year bonds on Thursday, with two-year BTP yields trading down 1.7 bps at -0.08% ahead of the event.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:38 IST
German yields slip off 3-week highs as supply-induced selloff wanes

German yields slipped off three-week highs hit in the previous session as traders began to feel that a Bund selloff on the back of the largest-ever 10-year U.S. Treasury auction might have been an overreaction.

"Yesterday's move was quite big but wasn't really based on anything," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank, partly blaming thin market liquidity in August. "It doesn't completely surprise me that, on opening this morning, it would marginally be the other way," he said.

Graham-Taylor said bond markets were likely to stabilise from here and stall, because "the bottom of the economy is as low as people thought, but everyone thinks the recovery is going to be slower than they thought". Benchmark German 10-year government yields were down 1.2 basis points at -0.45%, having risen the day before to -0.42%, with 30-year yields falling 1.6 bps to -0.02% .

The German 30-year bond yield turned briefly positive on Wednesday after a measure of underlying inflation increased by the biggest margin in more than 29 years in the United States. The U.S. is due to sell $26 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

German consumer prices, harmonised for comparability with other European countries, were confirmed down 0.5% in July from the previous month and unchanged from the previous year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. Traders will be watching for the U.S. initial jobless claims later in the day, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a fall.

Italy was auctioning three-year, seven-year and 30-year bonds on Thursday, with two-year BTP yields trading down 1.7 bps at -0.08% ahead of the event. Yields in other tenors were flat. Two Federal Reserve members are lined up for speeches on Thursday - Raphael Bostic and Lael Brainard - but analysts do not foresee these as major events.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district, a senior official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday nabbed Shankar Lal Vaishnav from Gh...

One more terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama

Another hideout of terrorists was busted by the security forces in Awantipora in South Kashmirs Pulwama district on Thursday, the police said. The raid was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Armys 50 Rashtriya Rifles RR and 13...

UIF to start opening July/August COVID-19 TERS benefits applications

The Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF will start opening and processing the JulyAugust COVID-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme TERS benefits applications from next week while winding down outstanding claims.This follows the signing of the n...

'Churails' actor Sarwat Gilani regrets losing chance to work with Irrfan Khan

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani, who plays one of the lead roles in ZEE5s critically-acclaimed show Churails, said she had once received an offer for a film with Irrfan Khan but the project did not materialize due to the political tension bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020