Denver-based Disruptive Tech Company Makes Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company List For the 4th Time in a Row

Aureus Tech Systems, Digital Transformation Company and Microsoft Gold & Co-sell Partner, Produces Three-Year Revenue Growth of 166% Through Innovative Product Development DENVER, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Aureus Tech Systems makes the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 13-08-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:46 IST
Aureus Tech Systems, Digital Transformation Company and Microsoft Gold & Co-sell Partner, Produces Three-Year Revenue Growth of 166% Through Innovative Product Development DENVER, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Aureus Tech Systems makes the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Their consistent business growth is proof that companies are thriving off their solutions in a landscape that is ripe for it. Aureus Tech Systems is an accelerated intelligent edge and cloud-based digital transformation company and a Microsoft Gold Co-sell Partner in the top 1% of the Microsoft ecosystem. "At Aureus we recognize opportunities that will bring value to companies, and based on those opportunities, we develop core competencies and stick to them. Success requires focus. We have five major core competencies that we preserve, but continuously develop and evolve them to stimulate growth. Audacious long-term goals are set, but it's our short-term financial goals, discipline, and laser-like focus that moves us to achieve them and grow," stated Sujata Bhattarai, CEO, Aureus Tech Systems.

Through thought leadership, Aureus implements the latest and best technology in a way that's 1) tailored and optimized for specific companies and 2) fit for today and the future. Aureus's capabilities include Office365 Development, Artificial Intelligence & Data Mining, Rapid Application Development, Internet of Things (IoT), and Conversational AI/Chatbot Development all in one, unified Microsoft Azure cloud platform. "The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism." Aureus attributes this incredible growth to their up-front and continuous R&D investments. Many other digital transformation companies require companies to invest in R&D up-front, but Aureus has already deeply invested in advanced technologies and absorbed these costs, so their customers don't have to. Not only has Aureus invested in R&D, but they've invested in domain expertise, championing digital transformation in the pharmaceutical, legal, media, and insurance industries.

And one of the ways Aureus has sought aforementioned opportunities, separating itself from other competitors, is that it is both a product and service company. Whether a company wants a more custom-made solution or a pre-built product, they have both options. Some of the latest intelligent and cloud-driven capabilities are showcased in Aureus's eDiscovery product, Anvesa. Technology advancement is the central focus of Aureus. Aureus builds solutions with the concept that technology should be used as a primary enabler for company profitability; not a mere back-office controller. Since Aureus's platforms are natively built from the ground up on Microsoft Azure, it offers customers the opportunity for technology to drive their company. The utilization of Azure as a development platform gives customers virtually infinite compute, unbounded scalability and extensibility, and one seamless, unified system. "Even though technology is the driving force of our company, the most important thing we value in our company is human capital and discipline. Disciplined people, disciplined thoughts, and disciplined action, which translates into value for our customers. We never deviate from our "hedgehog" concept of focusing on our core serverless, intelligent, and edge cloud solutions. The abidance of this concept equips us to evolve companies with agility, speed, precision, and superior results," remarked Abhishek Pakhira, COO, Aureus Tech Systems. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1227914/Aureus_Tech_Systems_Inc_5000.jpg PWR PWR

