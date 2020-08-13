Gold futures ease on low demand

Left Menu
Gold futures on Thursday fell by 0.33 per cent to Rs 52,082 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand. Gold was trading 0.50 per cent down at USD 1,939.20 per ounce in New York.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Gold futures on Thursday fell by 0.33 percent to Rs 52,082 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for October delivery declined by Rs 172, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 52,082 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,785 lots.

The yellow metal for December delivery eased by Rs 252, or 0.48 percent, to Rs 52,221 per 10 gram in 1,859 lots. Gold was trading 0.50 percent down at USD 1,939.20 per ounce in New York.

