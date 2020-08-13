Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honda Amaze crosses 4-lakh cumulative sales milestone

Being a popular model across metros and non-metros, tier-1 markets have contributed to almost 44 per cent of the overall volumes while tier-2 and -3 towns accounted for 56 per cent sales, HCIL said. With the growing popularity of automatic transmission models among customers, the share of automatics in Amaze has also increased from 9 per cent in first generation to more than 20 per cent in second-generation version, it added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:37 IST
Honda Amaze crosses 4-lakh cumulative sales milestone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday said its compact sedan Amaze has crossed 4-lakh cumulative sales mark in the country. The Japanese automaker first introduced the model, now in its second generation, in the country in 2013.

"Honda Amaze has been a successful model for HCIL and is a key pillar of our business. The 4-lakh cumulative milestone for Amaze has been possible because of the love of our customers and support of our dealer partners," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goel said in a statement. It is a contemporary sedan that matches customer expectations, and this milestone is a testimony that Amaze has struck the right chord with Indian customers, he added.

"With 42 per cent first-time buyers opting for Amaze, we believe it's a great choice as first car for customers that offers status of a much bigger sedan and great peace of mind with its lowest cost of maintenance to suit their budget," Goel said. Honda Amaze comes with BS-VI-compliant 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre petrol engines with manual and CVT (automatic) transmissions.

The company sold 2.6 lakh units of first-generation Amaze till March 2018, while the second-generation Amaze has so far sold 1.4 lakh units since its launch in May 2018. Being a popular model across metros and non-metros, tier-1 markets have contributed to almost 44 per cent of the overall volumes while tier-2 and -3 towns accounted for 56 per cent sales, HCIL said.

With the growing popularity of automatic transmission models among customers, the share of automatics in Amaze has also increased from 9 per cent in first generation to more than 20 per cent in second-generation version, it added..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan BJP to move no-confidence motion against Congress govt

The BJP in Rajasthan will move a motion of no confidence against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said. The decision was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting held h...

I-T surveys to be conducted only by investigation wing, TDS directorate: CBDT

The income tax surveys to collect information for scrutiny assessment will be undertaken only by the investigation wing and the tax deducted at source TDS directorate with effect from Thursday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT has sai...

MV Shreyams Kumar files nomination paper as LDF candidate for RS bypoll in Kerala

Loktantrik Janata Dal LJD state president MV Shreyams Kumar filed his nomination paper on Thursday to contest the Rajya Sabha poll from Kerala as the Left Democratic Front LDF candidate. Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi filed his nomination as the ...

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail reports Q1 net loss of Rs 410 cr

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ABFRL on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 410.36 crore for quarter ended June, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.56 crore in the same quart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020