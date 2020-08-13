Honda Amaze crosses 4-lakh cumulative sales milestone

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday said its compact sedan Amaze has crossed 4-lakh cumulative sales mark in the country. The Japanese automaker first introduced the model, now in its second generation, in the country in 2013.

"Honda Amaze has been a successful model for HCIL and is a key pillar of our business. The 4-lakh cumulative milestone for Amaze has been possible because of the love of our customers and support of our dealer partners," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goel said in a statement. It is a contemporary sedan that matches customer expectations, and this milestone is a testimony that Amaze has struck the right chord with Indian customers, he added.

"With 42 per cent first-time buyers opting for Amaze, we believe it's a great choice as first car for customers that offers status of a much bigger sedan and great peace of mind with its lowest cost of maintenance to suit their budget," Goel said. Honda Amaze comes with BS-VI-compliant 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre petrol engines with manual and CVT (automatic) transmissions.

The company sold 2.6 lakh units of first-generation Amaze till March 2018, while the second-generation Amaze has so far sold 1.4 lakh units since its launch in May 2018. Being a popular model across metros and non-metros, tier-1 markets have contributed to almost 44 per cent of the overall volumes while tier-2 and -3 towns accounted for 56 per cent sales, HCIL said.

With the growing popularity of automatic transmission models among customers, the share of automatics in Amaze has also increased from 9 per cent in first generation to more than 20 per cent in second-generation version, it added..