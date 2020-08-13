Left Menu
BE ties up with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for COVID-19 vaccine production

Meanwhile, Baylor College of Medicine and BE on Thursday announced a licensing agreement for the development of a safe, effective and affordable COVID-19 vaccine, a separate press release from the vaccine maker said. "BE is pleased to be a part of the global scientific effort aimed at exploring ways to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Biological E Ltd has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, part of pharma major Johnson & Johnson, for creation and enhancement of production capabilities to manufacture the latter's COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson''s COVID-19 vaccine candidate (Ad26.COV2.S) is currently in Phase 1/2 a clinical trials, a press release from the city-based vaccine maker said on Thursday.

"We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration," said Managing Director of BE, Mahima Datla.

BE is looking forward to deploying its manufacturing infrastructure to support Johnson & Johnson's commitment to global access to its COVID-19 vaccine, Director of Bio E Holdings Inc, Narender Dev Mantena, who heads BE's novel vaccine initiative said. Meanwhile, Baylor College of Medicine and BE on Thursday announced a licensing agreement for the development of a safe, effective and affordable COVID-19 vaccine, a separate press release from the vaccine maker said.

"BE is pleased to be a part of the global scientific effort aimed at exploring ways to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership with Baylor would help accelerate the development of an affordable vaccine, especially for India and other low- and middle-income nations," Mahima Datla, said.

