Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim's Dept of IT gets in-principle nod from com min to set up SEZ

The commerce ministry has given in-principle approval to the Sikkim government's proposal for setting up a new special economic zone in Sikkim with an investment of around Rs 43 crore. Sikkim's department of information technology has proposed to set up the special economic zone (SEZ).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:25 IST
Sikkim's Dept of IT gets in-principle nod from com min to set up SEZ

The commerce ministry has given in-principle approval to the Sikkim government's proposal for setting up a new special economic zone in Sikkim with an investment of around Rs 43 crore. The nod was given by the highest decision-making body for SEZs - Board of Approval - in its meeting on July 31.

"The board, after deliberations, decided to grant in-principle approval to the developer," according to the minutes of the meeting of the board. Sikkim's department of information technology has proposed to set up the special economic zone (SEZ). The department has proposed to set up an IT/ITES SEZ at Namli, East Sikkim over an area of 6.82 hectares.

The inter-ministerial Board of Approval (BoA) is chaired by Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan. Further, the BoA also approved a proposal of HBS Auto and ANC SEZ Pvt for further extension of the validity period of formal approval granted for setting up a zone in Gujarat.

SEZs are developed as export hubs, which enjoy certain benefits. As many as 240 such zones are operational. Exports from these zones stood at Rs 7.87 lakh crore last fiscal as against Rs 7.01 lakh crore in 2018-19..

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

India's 'special friendship' with Maldives as deep as Indian Ocean waters: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that their special friendship will always remain as deep as the waters of the In...

Grasim Industries approves Rs 1,615-cr capex plans for FY21

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Thursday announced a capex plan of Rs 1,615 crore for the ongoing fiscal in view of business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In its earnings statement, the company specifies cost...

Nashik records 646 new COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 22,485

As many as 646 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtras Nashik district on Thursday, rising the tally of cases to 22,485, a health official said. The district also recorded 20 fresh fatalities that took the toll to ...

Crews try to tame massive forest fire north of Los Angeles

Light winds and scattered thundershowers early Thursday were helping to calm the flames of a huge wildfire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles, and firefighters hoped to reign in the blaze before temperatures spike later in the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020