Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kozhikode plane crash: AAIB forms five-member inquiry panel, report expected in 5 months

In a statement, the board said, "The investigator-in-charge will complete its inquiry and submit the report to AAIB, India, preferably within five months from the date of the issue of this order." Captain S S Chahar, a former designated examiner on B737NG (aircraft), will be the investigator-in-charge to inquire into the circumstances of the August 8 accident. He will be assisted by four other investigators -- operations expert Ved Prakash, senior aircraft maintenance engineer-B737 Mukul Bhardwaj, aviation medicine expert Y S Dahiya and AAIB deputy director Jasbir Singh Larhga -- the board said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:02 IST
Kozhikode plane crash: AAIB forms five-member inquiry panel, report expected in 5 months

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) said on Thursday it has formed a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of a plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode airport last week in which 18 people were killed. In a statement, the board said, "The investigator-in-charge will complete its inquiry and submit the report to AAIB, India, preferably within five months from the date of the issue of this order." Captain S S Chahar, a former designated examiner on B737NG (aircraft), will be the investigator-in-charge to inquire into the circumstances of the August 8 accident.

He will be assisted by four other investigators -- operations expert Ved Prakash, senior aircraft maintenance engineer-B737 Mukul Bhardwaj, aviation medicine expert Y S Dahiya and AAIB deputy director Jasbir Singh Larhga -- the board said. The investigator-in-charge may take the assistance of other experts or agencies whenever required, said the AAIB. An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rains on August 7 evening.

The narrow-body B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including both pilots. According to the AAIB statement, the headquarters of the investigation will be at New Delhi.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Rule 11 (1) of the Aircraft (Accident and Incident Investigation) Rules 2017, the Director General - AAIB, India hereby orders an investigation into the said accident to find out the probable cause(s)," it stated. Air India Express on Thursday said it has retrieved 298 baggage pieces so far from the plane crash site in Kozhikode with the help of the US-based company Kenyon International.

Moreover, it said a total of 92 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged till date from hospitals after "obtaining complete fitness"..

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. issues new crackdown on charter flights to Cuba

The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it will suspend additional charter flights to Cuba to up U.S. economic pressure on the Cuban government.The order suspends all charter flights between the United States and all airports in Cu...

Mayawati defends BSP's 'upkeep' work at Lucknow Prerna Kendra

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday defended her partys cleaning and renovation work at some memorials of party founder Kanshi Ram in Lucknow, saying people do not like the worsening conditions of statues at public places for the want of prope...

U.S. requires Confucius Institute center to register as foreign mission

The United States said on Thursday it was requiring the center that manages the Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes in the United States to register as a foreign mission, the latest sign of the deteriorating relationship between ...

IIT-Ropar develops room disinfection device

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar on Thursday said they have developed a room disinfection device in collaboration with a private company. Working with Momentum India Private Limited, the indigenous device harnesses the germicidal e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020