Second Kisan Rail departs from Barauni for Tatanagar with milk tankers
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced this initiative in her Budget speech earlier this year, envisaging setting up of a "Kisan Rail" through the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode for a cold supply chain to transport perishable goods. This train will supply milk to Bokaro Steel City, Hatia and Tatanagar.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:11 IST
The second Kisan Rail left Bihar's Barauni for Jharkhand's Tatanagar with milk tankers on Thursday, six days after the Railways ran the country's first such train with fruits and vegetables from Maharashtra to Bihar. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced this initiative in her Budget speech earlier this year, envisaging setting up of a "Kisan Rail" through the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode for a cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.
This train will supply milk to Bokaro Steel City, Hatia and Tatanagar. It consists of four tankers of milk -- one each for Bokaro Steel City and Hatia, while two others are for Tatanagar. This train between Barauni and Tatanagar will operate every alternate day.
The first such train was operated on August 7 between Devlali in Maharashtra and Danapur in Bihar. "The Kisan Rail will provide a good market to the farmers for their produce. Aggressive marketing is being done by the Central Railway in coordination with local farmers, businessmen and the APMC to ensure farmers get maximum benefit," the Railways said.
