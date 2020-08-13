Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tick up, oil off, with eyes on U.S. stimulus

The 30-year bond last fell 5/32 in price to yield 1.3712%, from 1.365%. In Asia, Japanese stocks were the main mover, soaring 1.8% to a six-month peak on gains from chip firms.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:26 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tick up, oil off, with eyes on U.S. stimulus

Stocks edged up on Thursday on lingering bets over a stalled U.S. economic relief deal, while trade war angst and the coronavirus pandemic held back the bulls. Tech shares powered higher on Wall Street while the euro edged up against the U.S. dollar.

Initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits dipped below 1 million for the first time since mid-March, but the expiration at the end of July of a $600 weekly jobless supplement likely contributed to the decline. Data last week showed the economy regained only 9.3 million jobs of the 22 million lost between February and April, but Wall Street has recovered most equity market losses and the benchmark S&P 500 was within a few points of a record high.

"Our take on a new high, if it happens, is that it's another reminder to investors how disconnected the stock market and the economy have been this year. The stocks have soared but economy – it's improved, yes – but a million initial claims is still not good," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.24 points, or 0.15%, to 27,933.6, the S&P 500 gained 3.86 points, or 0.11%, to 3,384.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.31 points, or 0.96%, to 11,117.55.

The STOXX 600 suffered its first fall in five days after Washington said it would maintain 15% tariffs on planes and 25% tariffs on other European goods. The pan-European index lost 0.63% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.16%.

The 5-month global rally has seen MSCI's world index rise 50% from its March lows to stand within 2% of an all-time high. In the currency and bond markets, faltering hopes for a compromise between Republicans and Democrats over additional stimulus for the U.S. economy dragged the dollar index down.

The greenback fell 0.179%, with the euro up 0.31% to $1.1819. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.03% versus the dollar to 106.86 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3082, up 0.38% on the day.

A selloff in benchmark government bond markets also eased, as investors digested the biggest ever 10-year U.S. debt sale, and some surprisingly robust U.S. inflation figures. U.S. Treasury yields held near five-week highs on Thursday before the Treasury will sell a record amount of 30-year bonds, the final sale of $112 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 0.6833%, from 0.686% late on Monday. The 30-year bond last fell 5/32 in price to yield 1.3712%, from 1.365%.

In Asia, Japanese stocks were the main mover, soaring 1.8% to a six-month peak on gains from chip firms. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.07% higher, while Japan's Nikkei futures rose 0.22%. Emerging market stocks rose 0.35%.

Oil prices eased after the International Energy Agency lowered its 2020 oil demand forecast following unprecedented travel restrictions, but resilience in equities markets and a weak dollar limited losses. Traders kept an eye on U.S. stimulus headlines. "Overall, neither yesterday's OPEC or today's IEA release appeared to have much effect on an oil market that is still primarily focused on the ongoing expansion in risk appetite that remains undeterred by lack of progress in formulating a viable U.S. stimulus deal," said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.91% to $42.28 per barrel and Brent was at $45.02, down 0.9% on the day. Spot gold added 1.6% to $1,947.84 an ounce. Silver gained 4.85% to $26.80.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes search for offense in Game 2 vs. Avalanche

The Arizona Coyotes need to match the Colorado Avalanches firepower if theyre going to stand a chance at staying alive in the postseason. The Avalanche scored three times during a span of 1 minute, 23 seconds in the third period of a 3-0 wi...

UK's Johnson welcomes deal to normalise Israel-UAE relations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states.The UAE and Israels decision to normalise relations...

Nationals bullpen loses Doolittle to IL, regains RHP Harris

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the 10-day injured list Thursday but lost left-hander Sean Doolittle to the IL in a flurry of pitching moves. Left-hander Sam Freeman also landed on the IL due to a ...

Phillies to retire Dick Allen's No. 15

The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the No. 15 worn by Dick Allen in a ceremony to be held next month, the team announced Thursday. The Phillies will retire No. 15 on Sept. 3, the 57th anniversary of Allens debut with the club. Further, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020