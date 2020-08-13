Left Menu
Internet exchange De-Cix doubles India presence to 10 data centres

De-Cix now deployed new PoPs within STT Telemedia DC's (Tata Communications) in Chennai and Delhi, the company said in a statement. De-Cix India senior vice president for national sales Sudhir Kunder said that the new PoPs will attract additional clients with low-latency edge requirements and help them cost-effectively extend their reach through access to a global network platform that reaches hundreds of networks around the world.

Representative image

Internet exchange De-Cix on Thursday said it has doubled its point of presence (PoP) in India to 10 data centres to facilitate trade of bandwidth for various online applications and services. The expansion of De-Cix follows over a two-fold jump in internet traffic in India due to work from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. De-Cix now deployed new PoPs within STT Telemedia DC's (Tata Communications) in Chennai and Delhi, the company said in a statement.

De-Cix India senior vice president for national sales Sudhir Kunder said that the new PoPs will attract additional clients with low-latency edge requirements and help them cost-effectively extend their reach through access to a global network platform that reaches hundreds of networks around the world. "By offering interconnection solutions that are powerful, flexible, and scalable, we can meet the rapidly growing connectivity needs of global clients across all verticals," Kunder said. Before lockdown, De-Cix had five PoPs in India. The internet exchange is now located at Tata Communications in Bangla Sahib and Tata Communications in GK1 in Delhi, and at Bharti Airtel Santhome and Tata Communications in Chennai and Kolkata. It started operations in India with Web Werks DC 2 in Mumbai and expanded to other locations in the city such as GPX DC1, Netmagic DC5, STT Mumbai (Tata Communications) and Sify.

