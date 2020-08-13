LG Electronics to donate Rs 1 cr to Armed Forces Flag Day fund

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, LG Electronics India on Thursday announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) for the welfare of war widows and disabled servicemen. In a statement, the company said the fund will be contributed as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative 'Kar Salaam' which was started three years ago to salute the soldiers' spirit of generous contribution and service towards the nation.

Under this initiative, LG Electronics will donate 1 crore to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) under the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) Secretariat, it said. AFFDF is dedicated towards the welfare of war widows, children of martyr's, war disabled soldiers and ex-servicemen.

* * * * Eko distributes 35,000 kg ration to migrant workers' families Fintech company Eko on Thursday said it has it has distributed 35,000 kilograms of ration to 7,000 migrant workers' families. The company enables deposit, withdrawal, remittance services to mainly migrant workers. In a CSR initiative, Eko has been successful in helping expand the reach of ration to 7,000 migrant families in collaboration with Kaushalya Foundation and Smile-for-All, thus supporting the government's vision of extending basic services, it said in a release.

Eko enabled the delivery of over 35,000 kilograms of ration packages which included an assortment of rice, wheat and pulses, it said. * * * *PayNearby launches single platform for savings, lending, insurance PayNearby, fintech company that offers financial and non-financial services to underbanked and unbanked segment, on Thursday said it has launched a platform for Nivesh (savings), Udhaar (lending), Suraksha (insurance) and payments at a store nearby.

It is a combined module to meet these services through a single platform that simplifies high-end technology and brings it to the hinterlands of the country, it said in a release. "The insurance module aims to bolster insurance penetration in India by providing customised, tailor-made plan through their vast retail network, since these retailers enjoy certain trust and affinity for their surrounding communities.

"The retailers, who have never sold insurance before, will be trained and educated to distribute it to a target group who has never brought it before," it said. * * * * BharatPe appoints Suhail Sameer as Group President Merchant payment and lending network company BharatPe has appointed RPSG's Suhail Sameer as its Group President.

Suhail, along with CEO and co-founder Ashneer Grover, will have overall responsibility for building the organization, merchant network, business and revenue, it said in a release. Suhail launched and scaled the multi-brand FMCG business for RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG). In his early career he led McKinsey's clean-tech practice for South Asia and power practice for India.