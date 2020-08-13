Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG Electronics to donate Rs 1 cr to Armed Forces Flag Day fund

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, LG Electronics India on Thursday announced a  donation of Rs 1 crore to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) for the welfare of war widows and disabled servicemen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:15 IST
LG Electronics to donate Rs 1 cr to Armed Forces Flag Day fund

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, LG Electronics India on Thursday announced a  donation of Rs 1 crore to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) for the welfare of war widows and disabled servicemen. In a statement, the company said the fund will be contributed as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative 'Kar Salaam' which was started three years ago to salute the soldiers' spirit of generous contribution and service towards the nation.

Under this initiative, LG Electronics will donate 1 crore to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) under the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) Secretariat, it said. AFFDF is dedicated towards the welfare of war widows, children of martyr's, war disabled soldiers and ex-servicemen.

* * * * Eko distributes 35,000 kg ration to migrant workers' families Fintech company Eko on Thursday said it has it has distributed 35,000 kilograms of ration to 7,000 migrant workers' families. The company enables deposit, withdrawal, remittance services to mainly migrant workers. In a CSR initiative, Eko has been successful in helping expand the reach of ration to 7,000 migrant families in collaboration with Kaushalya Foundation and Smile-for-All, thus supporting the government's vision of extending basic services, it said in a release.

Eko enabled the delivery of over 35,000 kilograms of ration packages which included an assortment of rice, wheat and pulses, it said. * * * *PayNearby launches single platform for savings, lending, insurance PayNearby, fintech company that offers financial and non-financial services to underbanked and unbanked segment, on Thursday said it has launched a platform for Nivesh (savings), Udhaar (lending), Suraksha (insurance) and payments at a store nearby.

It is a combined module to meet these services through a single platform that simplifies high-end technology and brings it to the hinterlands of the country, it said in a release. "The insurance module aims to bolster insurance penetration in India by providing customised, tailor-made plan through their vast retail network, since these retailers enjoy certain trust and affinity for their surrounding communities.

"The retailers, who have never sold insurance before, will be trained and educated to distribute it to a target group who has never brought it before," it said. * * * * BharatPe appoints Suhail Sameer as Group President Merchant payment and lending network company BharatPe has appointed RPSG's Suhail Sameer as its Group President.

Suhail, along with CEO and co-founder Ashneer Grover, will have overall responsibility for building the organization, merchant network, business and revenue, it said in a release. Suhail launched and scaled the multi-brand FMCG business for RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG). In his early career he led McKinsey's clean-tech practice for South Asia and power practice for India.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal: 10 police officers to get CM's medal

The West Bengal government announced of Thursday that ten senior officers will be given the Chief Ministers Police Medal on the Independence day in recognition of their services. Four senior officers will be awarded the Chief Ministers Poli...

JK highway closed due to landslide in Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Thursday due to a landslide in Ramban district that left over 300 vehicles stranded, an official said. The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest...

TDP MLA Atchannaidu tests positive for COVID-19

TDP MLA and former Labour Minister Atchannaidu has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently is in judicial custody and is getting treatment at Ramesh Hospital Guntur. Atchannaidus relative and MP K Rammohan Naidu gave a statement about...

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh an extremely influential lady, says court while rejecting bail plea

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Economic Offences Court in Kochi observed that Swapna Suresh, an accused in Kerala gold smuggling case is an extremely influential lady in the corridors of power while rejecting her bail petition. The co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020