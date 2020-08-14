Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok and its employees prepare to fight Trump over app ban

The employees' legal challenge to Trump's executive order will be separate from a pending lawsuit from the company that owns the app, though both will argue that the order is unconstitutional, said Mike Godwin, an internet policy lawyer representing the employees. Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to US national security, foreign policy and the economy.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 00:19 IST
TikTok and its employees prepare to fight Trump over app ban
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

TikTok and its US employees are planning to take President Donald Trump's administration to court over his sweeping order to ban the popular video app, according to a lawyer preparing one of the lawsuits. The employees' legal challenge to Trump's executive order will be separate from a pending lawsuit from the company that owns the app, though both will argue that the order is unconstitutional, said Mike Godwin, an internet policy lawyer representing the employees.

Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to US national security, foreign policy and the economy. The TikTok order would take effect in September, but it remains unclear what it will mean for the apps' 100 million U.S. users, many of them teenagers or young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos. It's also unclear if it will make it illegal for TikTok to pay its roughly 1,500 workers in the U.S., which is why some of them came to Godwin for help, he said. The order would prohibit "any transaction by any person" with TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

"Employees correctly recognize that their jobs are in danger and their payment is in danger right now," Godwin said. TikTok didn't return multiple requests for comment this week. It said in a statement Friday that it was "shocked by the recent Executive Order, which was issued without any due process." The Fifth and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution safeguard life, liberty and property from arbitrary government action lacking "due process of law." Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok, in a potential sale that's being forced under Trump's threat of a ban.

TikTok said it spent nearly a year trying to engage in "good faith" with the U.S. government to address its concerns. "What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses," the company's statement said.

The White House didn't immediately return a request for comment Thursday on the pending challenges. Godwin said he was retained by Patrick Ryan, who joined TikTok from Google earlier this year as a technical program manager. Ryan posted a public fundraising pitch on GoFundMe this week to raise money for attorneys who can "fight this unconstitutional taking." "This is unprecedented," Ryan wrote. "And it's frankly really uncool." Unlike other Chinese tech companies targeted by Trump, such as telecom giant Huawei, TikTok's widespread popularity among Americans adds a layer of complexity to its legal and political challenges. The looming ban has annoyed TikTok users, some of them Trump supporters like Pam Graef of Metairie, Louisiana.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Republican senators ask U.S. FTC to investigate TikTok's data collection practices

Two U.S. Republican senators on Thursday asked the Federal Trade Commission for an investigation of video-sharing app TikToks consumer data collection and processing practices. The request was in a letter by Senator Jerry Moran, chair of th...

Tennis-Andreescu will not defend U.S. Open title

Bianca Andreescu said on Thursday she will not defend her title at this months U.S. Open in New York.The 20-year-old Canadian, who has not competed since she suffered a knee injury last October, said on Twitter she made the difficult decisi...

Bills sign LT Dawkins to four-year extension

The Buffalo Bills on Thursday signed left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season. The NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported the deal was worth 60 million, with 34 million guaranteed.A second-round pick ou...

Three Katyusha rockets fell into Iraq’s Balad air base -statement

Iraqs Security Media Cell announced on Thursday three Katyusha rockets had fallen into Iraqs Balad air base, 80 km 50 miles north of the capital Baghdad, which houses U.S. forces but caused no casualties or losses.A number of rocket and mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020