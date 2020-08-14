Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero MotoCorp shares decline nearly 2 pc after Q1 profit plunges

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday slipped around 2 per cent after the company reported a 95.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30. The stock declined 1.90 per cent to Rs 2,757.65 on the BSE. On the NSE, it fell 1.90 per cent to Rs 2,756.05.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:37 IST
Hero MotoCorp shares decline nearly 2 pc after Q1 profit plunges
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday slipped around 2 percent after the company reported a 95.38 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30. The stock declined from 1.90 percent to Rs 2,757.65 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it fell from 1.90 percent to Rs 2,756.05. The country's largest two-wheeler maker on Thursday reported a 95.38 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,256.69 crore during the April-June period of previous fiscal. Total income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 3,119.22 crore as compared with Rs 8,410.41 crore in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

The two-wheeler major sold a total of 5.65 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21 as compared with 18.43 lakh units in the same period of 2019-20.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Eicher Motors shares tank nearly 5 pc on weak Q1 numbers

Shares of Eicher Motors on Friday tanked nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 55 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The stock tumbled 4.54 per cent to Rs 20,686.05 on the BSE.At the NSE, it plun...

Cricket-Australia confirms England tour, Maxwell returns to squad

Australia confirmed on Friday next months limited-overs tour of England, boosting the England and Wales Cricket Boards ECB bid to navigate past a financial crisis brought by the novel coronavirus. Beginning on Sept. 4, Australia will play t...

Cole going for 20th straight win as Yankees face Red Sox

Gerrit Coles first taste of the rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox is also an opportunity for him to get into the rarified air of pitchers to win 20 straight decisions. Cole can become the sixth pitcher to win 20 straig...

Twin beams of light won't shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC

Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers wont be beamed into the sky during this years memorial of the 911 terror attacks in New York City because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the annual ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020