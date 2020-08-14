Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone government bonds sell off for fourth consecutive day

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Friday, after three consecutive days of selling-off, with the benchmark German 10-year Bund yield having briefly touched a six-week high in early London trading. Borrowing costs in Europe have tracked U.S. Treasuries this week, which have been driven to new highs by a deluge of debt issuance in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:17 IST
Euro zone government bonds sell off for fourth consecutive day
Representative image

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Friday, after three consecutive days of selling-off, with the benchmark German 10-year Bund yield having briefly touched a six-week high in early London trading.

Borrowing costs in Europe have tracked U.S. Treasuries this week, which have been driven to new highs by a deluge of debt issuance in the United States. The sell-off of safe government debt is at odds with a broader risk-averse mood in global markets and is seen by analysts as a temporary correction resulting from uneven positioning.

"The market dynamics are becoming self-reinforcing with higher yields giving rise to higher yields," wrote Commerzbank strategists Christoph Rieger and Cem Keltek. "These phases have occurred before, for instance in March when yields spiked, which amplified the sell-off in equities," they wrote.

"It is difficult to say, where or when the correction will end. We maintain a firm view, however, that this will be a temporary correction, and not a new trend," they added. At 0730 GMT, the German 10-year Bund yield was at -0.417%, up less than one basis point on the day.

The yield has risen 10 bps so far this week - its biggest weekly increase since the first week of June. Peripheral yields rose even further, so spreads widened. Italy's 10-year yield was up 2 bps at 1.101%, while the equivalent Spanish and Portuguese yields were also up 2 bps .

Deutsche Bank's global head of rates research, Francis Yared, said the move was not overdone and there was scope for the correction to continue. But for the rise in rates to be sustained beyond a correction, there would need to be clear medical progress in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a vaccine, or a resolution in U.S. government negotiations on financial support to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian shares slid overnight after Chinese retail sales unexpectedly fell in July, suggesting domestic demand is still struggling after the COVID-19 outbreak. The U.S. government is still negotiating the terms of the next round of financial support to fight the pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was holding up the coronavirus aid in order to block the Democrats' attempts to provide funding for the U.S. Postal Service. The White House negotiating team of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has not met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for six days.

The next flashpoint for global market sentiment is expected to be a virtual meeting between top U.S. and China officials on Saturday, at which they will discuss their Phase 1 trade deal.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland braces for influx from Belarus after crackdown

Poland is bracing for an influx of people from neighboring Belarus after a violent crackdown on post-election protests there but wants to maintain border security, deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Friday. The protests in Bela...

Nadda lays foundation of BJP district offices in Karnataka

BJP President J P Nadda on Friday lauded the Karnataka government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for its financial package for low-income groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was of big help to them during the lockdown.&...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Jackets rebound, even series with LightningOliver Bjorkstrand scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-1 victory over the Ta...

Pak's Independence Day is Black Day for Balochistan: Baloch People's Congress president

Pakistans Independence Day is Black Day in the history of humankind as the countrys Army continues to kill, rob, rape, convert people and grab lands of Baloch people. August 14 is the day when the converted Punjabis divided their own countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020