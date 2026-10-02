Cricket-Cancer survivor Maddinson earns Australia test call-up

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 09:48 IST
Cricket-Cancer survivor Maddinson earns Australia test call-up

Australia have added Nic Maddinson to ​their test squad for ​the three-match series against ‌South Africa, ​putting the 34-year-old batter in contention for a remarkable comeback little more than a year ‌after undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. Maddinson was called up alongside reserve wicketkeeper Sam Harper after Josh Inglis was ruled out of the first test, ‌which begins in Durban on October 9, with a fractured finger.

Maddinson's ‌inclusion comes amid growing injury problems for the tourists, who are also monitoring Cameron Green after he suffered an abdominal strain during the third One-Day International against ⁠South Africa. "Sam ​gives us ⁠wicketkeeping cover as Josh continues his recovery while Nic provides flexibility throughout the batting ⁠order," chief selector George Bailey said.

Maddinson played three tests in 2016 but has ​not featured in the format in almost a decade and has ⁠yet to play a first-class match since undergoing chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis last ⁠year. Despite ​not playing Sheffield Shield cricket last season, the left-hander was named New South Wales captain for the current campaign and scored ⁠a century in the One-Day Cup last week.

Harper has earned his first ⁠senior Australia call-up ⁠after strong recent form, including a century for Australia A, and will provide cover for first-choice wicketkeeper ‌Alex Carey.

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